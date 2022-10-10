With its “Heroes” theme, this year’s Butterfield Stage Days Parade featured two grand marshals, both centenarians with ties to World War II and a long history of selfless service to country and community.

Organized by the Benson/San Pedro Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Butterfield parade has been part of Benson’s October festivities for more than 30 years, with a mix of floats, rodeo royalty from all over the county, civic organizations and businesses.

