Madison Legler, left, and Eleanor Hockenbury, the candidates competing for the title of Benson Butterfield Rodeo Queen, participated in Saturday's Butterfield Stage Days parade. Hockenbury won the queen contest.
Sierra Vista Riding Club royalty — Queen Melanie Rice and Princess Mariah Moreno on the upper row, along with Sweetheart Danica Moreno and Little Miss Breia Keift — participated in Saturday's Butterfield parade.
Benson Butterfield Rodeo princess contestants Paige Greenwood, left, and Schallynn Galligher wave to the Butterfield Stage Days crowd during Saturday's parade. Greenwood was crowned the rodeo's new princess.
With its “Heroes” theme, this year’s Butterfield Stage Days Parade featured two grand marshals, both centenarians with ties to World War II and a long history of selfless service to country and community.
Organized by the Benson/San Pedro Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Butterfield parade has been part of Benson’s October festivities for more than 30 years, with a mix of floats, rodeo royalty from all over the county, civic organizations and businesses.
Teresa “Teri” Braatz and Paul Kerchum shared the parade's grand marshal honor on Saturday.
Braatz, who will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Thursday, served in the war efforts of World War II as a spot welder for Cutler-Hammer. In 1948 she met and married Lt. Karl Braatz and the couple raised two sons and a daughter.
Dedicated to community service throughout her adult life, Theresa Braatz volunteered as a scout leader and taught Sunday School while raising her children. After she and Karl retired, the two volunteered with Laborers for Christ, a ministry of the Lutheran Church dedicated to the construction and renovation of churches and Christian schools.
The Braatzs were two of the founders of Saguaro SKP Park in Benson and both helped build Peace in the Valley Lutheran Church in J-6, which is where Teresa Braatz attends services today.
At 100 years young, Braatz continues to be active with SKP park by serving on committees and leading the park's Flexercise group. She is also active with her church, which is the last church she helped build. During Monday’s city council meeting, Benson Mayor Joe Konrad read a proclamation declaring Oct. 13, 2022, as “Teri Braatz Day” in honor of her 100th birthday.
A World War II Bataan Death March and prisoner of war survivor, Paul Kerchum, 102, is a decorated war hero. An engaging speaker, Kerchum is a highly sought presenter for numerous engagements and is a featured speaker at the Veterans Day ceremony in Benson every November.
“He’s a local icon and an all-around amazing man,” said Warren Johnson, 40-year member of Benson’s VFW Post 6271. “He constantly impresses crowds because of his ability to share war experiences in incredible detail at his age, with no notes.He's always willing to speak at different events, which is remarkable. I never get tired of hearing what Paul Kerchum has to say.”
Through the years, Kerchum has made appearances at schools, civic organizations, churches and veterans groups and is among the Bataan survivors honored at the annual Bataan Memorial Death March in White Sands, New Mexico, every March.
During his speaking engagements, he vividly describes his World War II experiences and 3½ years spent as a prisoner of war in labor camps under the Japanese Imperial Army.
“Both of our parade marshals are heroes and very deserving of this shared honor,” said Jenna Dion, chamber of commerce office manager and parade organizer. “Benson is incredibly fortunate to have them as part of our community.”
Along with royalty from Benson Butterfield Rodeo, queens and princesses from the communities of Willcox and Sierra Vista contributed to the parade’s sparkle.
Butterfield’s outgoing queen and princess, Stevie Davis, 17, and Hunter Tulk, 12, rode in Saturday’s parade, along with four contestants vying for the spot of the rodeo’s new queen and princess. Later in the weekend, Eleanor Hockenbury was announced as the new queen and the new princess is Paige Greenwood. Butterfield's rodeo sweetheart is Eleanor's younger sister, Kathryn Hockenbury.
The young ladies who become royalty serve as ambassadors for the sport of rodeo while working to promote and keep Western heritage alive. During their yearlong reign, it’s a role that requires frequent appearances at parades, rodeos, speaking engagements and other public events where they represent their community.
Representatives from schools and businesses also made their way down the parade route to the cheers of people lining the street.
With 20 entries, the 2022 Buttterfield parade was a bit smaller than in past years.
“We typically get between 30 and 40 entries,” Dion said. “We don’t know what caused the number of entries to drop this year, but it could have been threatening storm clouds, or trying to compete with other events happening around the county. The parade may have been smaller than usual, but we had quality entries.”
