BENSON — Grab your Stetson and gear up for high flying rodeo action this weekend. 

Cowboys and cowgirls will be dominating the spotlight when the annual Benson Butterfield Rodeo comes to town Saturday and Sunday. A Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo Association sanctioned event, Butterfield serves as a state finals rodeo qualifier. Now in its 22nd year, the Butterfield Rodeo typically draws contestants from all over Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and California where cowboys and cowgirls compete for cash prizes.

