BENSON — Grab your Stetson and gear up for high flying rodeo action this weekend.
Cowboys and cowgirls will be dominating the spotlight when the annual Benson Butterfield Rodeo comes to town Saturday and Sunday. A Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo Association sanctioned event, Butterfield serves as a state finals rodeo qualifier. Now in its 22nd year, the Butterfield Rodeo typically draws contestants from all over Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and California where cowboys and cowgirls compete for cash prizes.
“We’re always so grateful for the community support that we have for our annual rodeo, now in its 22nd year,” said Heather Floyd, rodeo committee president and one of the event organizers. “From the kids’ rodeo to the professional competitors, the rodeo is great entertainment for people of all ages. We especially enjoy watching families having fun together. For us, that’s what it’s all about.”
Professional rodeo action consists of two types of competition: roughstock and timed events.
Roughstock events include bareback riding, saddle-bronc riding and bull riding, where the contestant’s score is equally dependent on the performance of the contestant and animal.
In timed events, which include steer wrestling, team roping, breakaway calf roping and barrel racing, contestants are competing against the clock and against each other.
Floyd said the community looks forward to the rodeo every year, which is the driving force behind the event.
As one of the founding members of a rodeo committee of five women, the group launched the first Butterfield Rodeo in 2000. From that time forward, the event has been organized by a group of local ladies. Floyd, who has served as rodeo committee president for over a decade, plans to hand the reins over to another committee member in the upcoming year.
“There’s a lot of hard work and planning that goes into organizing one of these, but it’s worth it when you get swept up into the fast action and crowd excitement,” she said.
The community is urged to head to the Arena Bar on Saturday and Sunday for a packed weekend of rodeo action.
