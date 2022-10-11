The 22nd Benson Butterfield Rodeo drew a record crowd to the Arena Bar and Rodeo Grounds in Benson Saturday.
Sanctioned by the Grand Canyon Professional Rodeo Association, the event serves as a state finals rodeo qualifier, with contestants coming from all over Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and California.
“We had a huge crowd,” said Ashley Floyd, one of the event organizers. “It rained pretty hard before the rodeo on Saturday, but the weather was great during the events.”
On Sunday, officials were forced to stop the rodeo for the last two events, barrel racing and bull riding, because of lightning and flooding on the rodeo grounds.
“We got through the first six events with no issue, but it poured during team roping,” said Heather Floyd, president of the Benson Butterfield Rodeo committee and Ashley's mother. “They called the rodeo when lightning was a concern. But given all that, we had record attendance at the rodeo both days, based on ticket gate proceeds.”
At the start of the rodeo on Sunday, a new rodeo queen and princess were crowned, with Eleanor Hockenbury crowned as the new queen, replacing Stevi Davis, and Paige Greenwood as the new princess, replacing Hunter Tulk.
“Eleanor’s little sister, Kathryn Hockenbury is our rodeo sweetheart this year,” said Ashley Floyd, who organizes the royalty competition.
Contestants are tested in horsemanship, interviewing and modeling skills, as well as required to give a speech and answer impromptu questions.
“Saturday morning the four contestants participated in the Butterfield Stage Days parade and the GCPRA pro rodeo,” Floyd said. "At the start of the rodeo on Sunday we held the coronation and crowned our new queen and princess. This was our 22nd year of rodeo and it was one of my favorites so far. I’m looking forward to working with our new queen and princess this year.”
