Based on unofficial primary election results, the Benson City Council will have two new members in January.
Benson Mayor Joe Konrad was re-elected, defeating candidate Chris Tapia.
In an election in which six Benson council candidates were vying for three seats, Levi Johnson and Seth Judd are two newcomers who will be seated in January. Benson councilmember Cindy Tapia — who was appointed to the position after former councilman Lupe Diaz resigned to accept a state legislative seat — received the necessary votes to remain on council.
For the three city council seats, Judd, Johnson and Tapia led with 631, 603 and 597 votes respectively, based on early results. Council incumbents Larry Dempster and Barbara Nunn were not re-elected.
“I definitely appreciate the community’s support and people coming out to vote,” said Seth Judd. “I am looking forward to sitting on council and having an opportunity to make a difference for the city.”
Judd has been attending council meetings regularly for about five years and would address council members about different issues throughout that time.
Levi Johnson, who has lived in Benson since 2018, said he ran for council because he wanted to help make positive changes for the community. He is heavily involved with the Arizona Youth Soccer Organization program in Benson and frequently helps with Brighten the Path cleanup projects.
“I ran for council because I want to help improve the city itself,” he said Monday evening. “Road improvements, the park expansion project and tackling the blight problem in this community are some of my priorities.”
Councilmember Cindy Tapia was not available for comment. However, in candidates’ forums and earlier interviews, she spoke in support of improvement and expansion projects at Lions Park as well as general infrastructure improvements throughout Benson.
In the mayoral race, early results showed Konrad leading the polls with a little more than 700 votes, as Tapia had 585 votes.
Konrad thanked Benson for its support.
“I wish to thank the Benson community for trusting me with a second term," he said. "I look forward to working with the new council."
Early results for the Justice of the Peace post for Precinct 3 — which covers Benson and surrounding communities — show incumbent Bruce Staggs leading candidate Del Thola.
“I’ve served as justice of the peace for eight years and will be starting my third term,” Staggs said. “I’m grateful for the support from the people of Precinct 3 and I’m thankful for my staff.”
Justices of the peace are elected to four-year terms within a defined area of the county. They handle criminal misdemeanors, forcible detainers and evictions, orders for protection and search warrant orders. Staggs was elected to the Precinct 3 post in November 2014.