Benson candidates

Justice of the Peace Judge Bruce Staggs, who will be serving his third term for Precinct 3, looks at primary election updates on his cell phone Monday evening. Staggs defeated candidate Del Thola in the Precinct 3 race. 

 By Dana Cole dana.cole@myheraldreview.com

Based on unofficial primary election results, the Benson City Council will have two new members in January.

Benson Mayor Joe Konrad was re-elected, defeating candidate Chris Tapia.

