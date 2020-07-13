BENSON — Every election cycle, St. David resident Katie Miller organizes a candidates’ forum, providing voters with an opportunity to meet candidates running for office.
“I am the Benson/St. David Tea Party organizer and typically get a good response at this forum,” said Miller, who also sits on the St. David Unified School District governing board. “All parties are encouraged to sign up for this and speak.”
The forum is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. under the large ramada at Lions Park in Benson.
“Candidates are welcome to set up tables with their information, or they can just speak,” Miller said. “The limit will depend on how many candidates participate.”
To date, 10 candidates have contacted Miller about participating.
“All candidates, regardless of their party affiliation, are invited to speak,” she said. “If you are running for office and would like to participate, please call me (Katie Miller) at 520-221-1337.”
Miller said her organization has been holding the forum every election cycle for a number of years now, and the event draws a wide range of candidates.
“We get candidates running for positions at the city, county and state levels,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity for voters to meet the candidates whose names will be appearing on the ballot and hear what they have to say about different issues.”