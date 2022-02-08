BENSON — Charlie LaMotte and Gus Bell, both 9, learned about asteroids, sunspots and the moon’s surface Saturday while visiting Cave Fest, an annual celebration organized by Kartchner Caverns State Park.
Held on Saturday and Sunday, Cave Fest featured two days of fun activities for families and kids with interactive educational presentations about astronomy, conservation, southern Arizona’s natural features and the region’s diverse environment.
Local astronomer Ted Forte, a member of the Huachuca Astronomy Club, was one of several astronomers at the event on Saturday with special telescopes for sun and moon gazing. With the help of visual aids, Forte talked about solar prominences and the sun’s hot outer atmosphere, called the corona. He also spoke of asteroids and the moon’s surface.
While examining a specimen from the asteroid Vesta, LaMotte and Bell learned that Vesta is the brightest asteroid in the sky, and occasionally visible from Earth with the naked eye.
“Vesta is one of the biggest asteroids, so sometimes we can see it without a telescope,” said Bell, who has an interest in astronomy.
“This is the second time we’ve attended Cave Fest, and the kids love it,” said Hereford resident Katherine LaMotte. “They learn so much at this event. It’s a wonderful experience for the kids.”
Inside Kartchner’s Discovery Center, 10-year-old Alphonse Salisz was behind the wheel of a Highway 80 road trip machine, where he took a whirlwind tour of the highway’s route through Southern Arizona. The interactive drive, provided by the Benson Visitor Center, races through Benson, Tombstone, Bisbee and Douglas at warp speed, giving passengers a glimpse of tourist destinations along the way.
“I thought it was fun, but I like going fast,” Salisz said after he stepped off the machine. “I have speedy remote control cars at home, and have to watch out for my parents’ furniture while I’m going fast in the house.”
Always a popular stop for families, geologist Tom Olson with his Geology for Kids booth talked to youngsters and adults about fossils, minerals and crystals.
“I want to go on a hike with him so I can pick things up and ask questions,” said Adrian Simpson, 12. “We’re from Phoenix, but we’re going to try to find him the next time we come here.”
Muriel Kremb, a volunteer for nonprofit Fallen Feathers, a Peoria-based rescue that helps orphaned or injured birds, was partnered with Digger the burrowing owl at the Fallen Feathers table.
“We rescue all birds, including exotics, songbirds and raptors,” Kremb said. “Whenever possible, we reunite orphaned birds with their parents, and we rehabilitate injured birds and return them to the wild once they are able to be released.”
Anna Sofia and Sarah Truebe represented Sky Island Alliance and provided information about the diverse plants and animals that live in the mountains and would not be able to survive in the surrounding desert.
“Sky Islands are isolated mountain ranges surrounded by desert seas that are a dramatically different environment,” Sofia said. “The Sky Islands include the Sierra Madre mountainous region of Mexico and Rocky Mountains in the United States.”
Sky Islands are known for their unique biodiversity, Sofia added.
Cave Fest featured 11 vendors and two days of presentations in the Kartchner Caverns theater. While celebrated as an annual event, COVID caused its cancellation in 2020 and 2021.
“I am really happy with how our event went,” said Erika Way, park manager. “It has been almost two years since our last event here and I wanted to be realistic about my expectations. It was a great surprise to see just how many people turned out and participated in the activities we had going on throughout the weekend. The audience participation at our special talks in the Tenen and Tufts Theater were beyond anything I could have imagined.”
Praising Cave Fest as a great venue for bringing together different factors that make Southeast Arizona unique, Way expressed her gratitude to the groups that came together to protect and educate the public about the area's special resources.
“Most of all, it was a lot of fun,” she added.