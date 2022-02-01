BENSON — The Benson Visitor Center will have a presence at this year’s Cave Fest, an annual celebration organized by Kartchner Caverns State Park.
Slated for Saturday and Sunday, Cave Fest features two days of fun activities for families and kids.
Adventures include indoor and outdoor activities where children learn about conservation efforts, preserving the area’s dark skies, the importance of bats, identifying native reptiles and the development of the cave trail.
Bob Nilson and Kathy Lara of the Benson Visitor Center will be on hand with the center’s Highway 80 road trip machine, a fun, hands-on activity designed to give passengers a whirl-wind tour down the highway’s route through southern Arizona in eight minutes. The interactive drive races through Benson, Tombstone, Bisbee and Douglas at warp speed, giving passengers a glimpse of tourist destinations along the way.
“I’ve been to several Cave Fest events through the years, and it’s a really neat event, especially for kids,” Nilson said. “It’s not only great for visitors, but it gives local families a chance to learn about Kartchner Caverns and the cave’s discovery with activities that kids enjoy. The reptiles are always a big hit at this event.”
Cost for Cave Fest is $7 per vehicle.
Guided tours inside the cave are available for an additional fee, but reservations should be made in advance by calling 877-697-2757 or by visiting AZStateParks.comKartchner.