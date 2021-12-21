BENSON — Walk into the Benson Visitor Center on any given weekday, and you’ll likely run into Bob Nilson.
Sometimes you’ll find him there on Saturdays.
When he’s not peering out from piles of paperwork, maps and historic documents scattered about his overly cluttered desk, he’s probably designing another rail system for the visitor center’s amazing model train collection.
Praised for his tremendous knowledge of Benson and its history, Nilson is the tourism supervisor for the city of Benson, a position he’s held for 18 years.
He’s known for his laid-back, approachable demeanor and his willingness to share his knowledge with anyone who shows an interest in the region’s history.
On Monday, Nilson’s two staff members, Kathy Lara and Gay Spivey, surprised him with a 70th birthday party at the visitor center, disguised as a Christmas celebration.
“Bob walked past his birthday cake and ‘happy birthday’ banner three times before he noticed it,” laughed Lara, one of the center’s tourism clerks.
Benson Mayor Joe Konrad, city council members, Nilson’s friends and his sister, Diana Campbell, attended the celebration Monday evening.
Praising Nilson for his abilities as an historian, Konrad offered the following comments.
“Bob’s knowledge of Benson’s history and railroad history, and his enthusiasm to share them with you will greet you at the door of the Benson Visitor Center,” he said.
“Bob is not only an historian, but he’s also a skilled craftsman as is evident when you see the complex model railroad system he has hand built in the visitor center.
“I have never had a conversation with Bob that didn’t end up with me feeling a bit better off because I learned something new about Benson or the surrounding area. It was an honor to be able to celebrate Bob’s 70th birthday with him.
Spivey is fairly new to Benson and works as a part-time tourism clerk at the visitor center. She says she is constantly learning more about the area’s history and credits Nilson for sharing information with her.
“In the five months that I’ve worked with Bob, I’ve learned so much from him about the history of the town,” she said. “I used to work with all kinds of engineering professors while employed at NAU (Northern Arizona University) as an administrative assistant in the college of engineering, and Bob is like a mechanical engineer.”
She talked about the visitor center’s complex double decker rail system and turntable suspended from its ceiling — designed and installed by Nilson — describing his skills as “incredible,” particularly without a background in engineering.
“Bob is always positive, very laid back and puts Benson as his first priority. He’s an amazing person to work with,” Spivey said. “Working at the visitor center with someone like Bob is a wonderful experience.”
In addition to transforming the visitor center into a magnet for train enthusiasts, the facility is filled with displays featuring numerous historic sites throughout Cochise County.
“Bob works hard at grant writing and finding ways to draw people to this area to promote tourism. And he does this for all of Cochise County, not just Benson,” Lara said. “We’re so fortunate to have someone with Bob’s passion for this area and its history at the visitor center.”