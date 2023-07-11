Uncle Sam (Ray Johnson) has become a traditional presence in Benson's Independence Day parade as he walks along the parade route handing flags to kids and adults. Johnson won first place this year for the parade's best walking entry.
Every year a large crowd lines Benson's parade route for the city's annual Fourth of July parade, believed to be state's oldest Independence Day parade. The crowd stands for the national anthem before the parade's official start.
Firefighters with the Pomerene Fire District manage to defend their territory and win a fierce standoff against Benson Fire Department as part of the Fourth of July festivities at Lions Park in Benson.
Independence Day in Benson was celebrated with a traditional parade, the popular water fights between fire departments at Lions Park, live entertainment and other activities, cumulating with a spectacular fireworks display.
Benson’s Fourth of July parade, with its “Red, White and Blue” theme, drew about 65 entries and featured five categories for the judges’ consideration.
Michael McCune emceed the parade, while Benson Unified School District Superintendent Micah Mortensen, Center for the Future of Arizona Project Manager Sepp Sprietsma and Benson Hospital Chief Executive Officer Julia Strange served as judges.
Benson Hospital won first place for the best float.
Mules Sid and Pickle pulled a wagon for Maverick Veterinary Service and won the best Equestrian/Animal entry.
The ever popular Power from the Past entry, with its unique collection of old tractors, engines and machinery, took the best motorized category.
Decked out as Uncle Sam, Ray Johnson is a long-time Benson Fourth of July parade regular. He walks up and down the parade route handing flags to kids and adults. This year, Johnson won the Best Walking/Marching category.
Benson High School’s spirit line did a great job of representing the Bobcats by winning first place in the Best Performance entry.
“We come to this parade every year, and every year it gets better and better,” said Canya Sickling, who brought six children to the parade. “The kids love the candy, water guns and popsicles and watching all the floats and animals."
From the parade, the day’s lineup of activities shifted to Lions Park where intense water fights between fire departments were underway.
This year’s participants included Benson, Pomerene, Mescal-J6 and St. David.
Pomerene won the battle, with the hometown favorite, Benson, coming in second.
“This is our second year at the park for Fourth of July,” said Kaylee Verdugo. “The kids absolutely love getting wet from the water fights and they enjoy the parade and the fireworks. We’re fortunate that Benson holds a hometown Fourth of July for families.”
