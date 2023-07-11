Independence Day in Benson was celebrated with a traditional parade, the popular water fights between fire departments at Lions Park, live entertainment and other activities, cumulating with a spectacular fireworks display.

Benson’s Fourth of July parade, with its “Red, White and Blue” theme, drew about 65 entries and featured five categories for the judges’ consideration.

