DRAGOON — The historic Triangle T Guest Ranch in Dragoon hosts a two-day celebration of local garlic growers. Set against the spectacular rock formations of the Little Dragoon Mountains, the event features dozens of vendors offering fresh homegrown produce and artisan products.
Visitors are invited to come enjoy the beautiful setting while enjoying a wide variety of food and desserts, with an emphasis on special garlic menus.
This family friendly event is filled with interactive demonstrations and live entertainment.
Hailed as one of Southern Arizona’s best-kept secrets, the Triangle T Guest Ranch was established in 1922 and has been visited by such well-known dignitaries as the Vanderbilts, Rockerfellers, members of the multimillionaire Mellon family and the Kennedys. On the Hollywood side, big names like Clark Gable, Will Rogers, Gregory Peck and John Wayne have been at the Ranch. Steve McQueen, Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson also have visited the property.