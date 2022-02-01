BENSON — There’s a lot going on in the local art community.
San Pedro River Arts Council (SPRAC) is sending a call out to all artists for participation in its 12th annual Open Fine Arts Show and Sale.
The judged event is held during the month of March at Cochise College Benson Center.
“This show is open to all artists working in any two-dimensional media, with the exception of photography,” said SPRAC President Linda Stacy. “We hold a show for photography only every October.”
The open show features separate divisions for youth, novice, intermediate and advanced, or professional entries. Ribbons and cash prizes are awarded in each division as well as a rosette and $100 cash prize to the Best of Show winner. There also is a special “People’s Choice” award, so stop by the Benson Center and vote for your favorite artwork. The artist with the most votes receives a rosette and $50 cash prize.
“A reception and awards ceremony will be held at the Benson Center on March 12 from two until four p.m.,” Stacy said. All awards, with exception of the People’s Choice will be patented at that time. The People’s Choice voting continues through the end of March and the winner is announced after all votes collected through the month are counted.
In related news, Stacy has been urging Cochise County’s artists to participate in the Huachuca Art Association open show in February. Entries will be on exhibit through the month in the association’s gallery, 1835 Paseo San Luis, Sierra Vista. Entries for the event closed on Jan. 14th.
Local artist Deborah Warner is organizing an “Arts & Crafts Bazaar on March 26th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in front of Stronghold Art Gallery, 1036 Eastland Road, Cochise. The space rental fee is $20. For information, call 520-990-1545.
In a recent SPRAC newsletter, member Lisa Sprietsma is congratulated for winning the Best of Show award at the Tubac Art Center Show. In addition, Sprietsma is featured in the January issue of American Art Collector Magazine.
“Also receiving some heady recognition is SPRAC stalwart Brenda Peo,” whose art was selected to hang on the walls of Tucson International Airport through June of this year. In addition, Peo will be the featured artist in the Bistro at Tohono Chul Park through March.
“We have some incredibly talented artists in our area," Stacy said. "We urge the community to come to our March show, enjoy the displays and vote for a favorite piece of art,” Stacy said. "Attend the reception, meet the artists and celebrate the winners with us."