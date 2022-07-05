BENSON — Independence Day in Benson was celebrated with its traditional parade, a day-long list of activities at Lions Park and spectacular fireworks display.
Families lining the parade route applauded the lineup of fire trucks, floats, mounted groups and politicians as entries made their way down the street.
Members of the VFW Barney Figueroa Post 6217 served as the parade color guard while Audrey Palma, an American Legion Auxiliary pastor and longtime community volunteer was honored as grand marshal.
This year’s parade had 51 entries, with first place trophies presented to the top float, marching or walking group and motorized entry.
Despite threatening clouds, events at Lions Park went off without any problems, reported Bob Nilson of the Benson Visitor Center.
“From the water fights between different fire departments, to the entertainment, vendors and evening fireworks show, everything went as planned and we had quite a crowd at the park,” he said.
Nilson spoke of the band, Nightlife, noting that the musicians did an excellent job of entertaining the crowd.
“Freddie Martinez, the lead singer and guitarist, is very talented,” he said. “The band played a mixture of classic rock, western and Tejano music, and the crowd really enjoyed the selection.”
The park was filled with a wide variety of vendors and community turnout was huge, Nilson said.
“The water fights between the different fire departments drew their usual large crowd,” he added. “I saw a lot of wet, muddy, happy kids. The muddier, the happier.”
The annual water fight, hosted by the Benson Fire Department, is as much a part of the community’s Fourth of July as the parade and fireworks show.
Firefighters and other emergency responders are invited to form a five-man team and face-off with high pressure fire hoses aimed at a barrel suspended high overhead on a cable. When the battle starts, each team attempts to push the barrel to the opponent’s territory by delivering a powerful 120-psi water spray through the fire hose.
Excited cheers fill the park with a deafening roar as the barrel, which is stretched on a heavy cable between two telephone poles, begins to move. Each competition lasts two minutes, or when the barrel is pushed all the way to one of the poles, whichever happens first. The team that pushes the barrel the most distance into the opponent’s territory is declared the winner.
There were two Benson teams entered in the competition, as well as a team from Mescal/J-6 Fire District, Pomerene, St. David and a team representing the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.
“We give out trophies for first, second and third place, and the Pomerene Fire Department won this year’s water fight,” said Brad Hamilton, Benson public works director and city engineer. “Benson 2 came in second place and Benson 1 was third.”
Every year, families from all over the area come to Lions Park for Benson’s celebration.
“We’ve made Fourth of July in Benson a family tradition,” said Cheryl Sarronios, who lives east of Tucson. “The events in Tucson are fun, but we really enjoy the cooler weather and small town feel here. It’s not that far of a drive and we always have a great time.”