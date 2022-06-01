Every Memorial Day families start arriving at the Pomerene and St. David cemeteries at 6 a.m.
They come with rakes, shovels, hoes and wheelbarrows for community-wide participation in cleanup projects that started years ago. They visit the final resting places of generations of relatives.
Flags are placed on the gravesites of veterans, while those who died in service of their country are commemorated. Children are seen sitting cross-legged near grave sites picking up colorful rocks and arranging artificial flowers.
VFW Post 6271 of Benson starts the Memorial Day services by visiting both cemeteries to conduct a gun salute, followed by buglers Ernie Bernal and Marcus Tucker playing taps at each ceremony’s conclusion.
The honor guard also made its rounds by starting in Pomerene then heading to St. David’s cemetery for a commemoration there, with the group’s final stop at Veterans Memorial Park in Benson.
“Our whole family comes out here every year,” said Charmayne Thomas, who was at Pomerene Cemetery with Wyatt, 4, Adelyn, 6, and Emmett, 8. “It teaches the kids why Memorial Day weekend is important and helps to instill a valuable family tradition.”
Born and raised in Pomerene, sisters Connie (Fenn) Monk and Karen (Fenn) Allred said their Aunt Louise Larson started the Pomerene Cemetery project years ago.
“She was an amazing historian and so dedicated to her heritage,” Monk said. “The cemetery cleanup has become an important tradition to all of us. We have a lot of family in this cemetery and coming here once a year to help keep it clean and maintained is the least we can do to honor the families here.”
After the Pomerene cleanup is done, families gather at tables for a hot breakfast, representing another long-standing Memorial Day tradition.
Meanwhile, just down historic U.S. 80 (now State Route 80) in St. David, more families are working at the St. David Cemetery.
Beck Mayberry, president of the St. David Cemetery board, said he has helped with the cleanup since he was 5 years old.
“We’re working on a project where we’re going to have a map of the entire cemetery with a matrix that shows where people are buried,” he said. “The way it is now, the only way you can find where someone is buried is to walk up and down the rows looking for the person’s name on a headstone. We want to make it easier.”
Wearing broad-brimmed hats as protection from the morning sun, James Williams and Young Mayberry were raking and collecting piles of brush destined to be hauled away.
“Like everyone you see working here, cleaning this cemetery has become a Memorial Day tradition,” Mayberry said.
Following the ceremonial flag raising, gun salute and taps, workers were treated to doughnuts and orange juice.
From St. David, the next stop for the two buglers and six VFW members was Veterans Memorial Park in Benson for Memorial Day services there.