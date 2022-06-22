The Benson/San Pedro Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a candidates’ forum on June 30 for Benson mayoral and city council candidates.
In the mayoral race, Benson Mayor Joe Konrad will be running against Chris Tapia.
Six candidates are vying for three city council seats. Three sitting council members — Larry Dempster, Barbara Nunn and Cindy Tapia — are running for four-year terms against new candidates Aaron A. Abbott III, Levi Johnson and Seth Judd.
The candidates’ forum is slated for 6:30 p.m., June 30 at the Benson VFW, 233 E. Fifth St.
Benson Chamber of Commerce President Heather Floyd will serve as moderator.
“I’m going to provide the candidates with questions this week,” she said. “The formatted questions will be approximately two-thirds of the questions the candidates will be responding to.”
The remaining questions will be posed in writing by the audience so they can be aggregated by the organizers, allowing the most pressing issues to be addressed by candidates, said Floyd.
Economic growth, the city-owned golf course and its expense to the city of Benson and the need for a full-time fire department are key issues Floyd believes need to be addressed.
Floyd encourages the public to provide input regarding questions they would like to see included in the forum.