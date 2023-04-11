Chiricahua Community Health Centers Inc., along with P3 Health Partners Inc., invites the community to a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday at noon in celebration of a new mobile medical clinic.

The ceremony at the Chiricahua Benson Family Health Center, 335 S. Ocotillo Ave. in Benson, celebrates the launch of the new “doctors-office-on-wheels” mobile unit. The mobile clinic was made possible by a grant to Chiricahua from P3 and includes laboratory and electronic health record connectivity.

