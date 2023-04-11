Chiricahua Community Health Centers Inc., along with P3 Health Partners Inc., invites the community to a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday at noon in celebration of a new mobile medical clinic.
The ceremony at the Chiricahua Benson Family Health Center, 335 S. Ocotillo Ave. in Benson, celebrates the launch of the new “doctors-office-on-wheels” mobile unit. The mobile clinic was made possible by a grant to Chiricahua from P3 and includes laboratory and electronic health record connectivity.
The ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates an expansion of services the mobile clinic makes possible for Cochise County residents.
“We are thrilled to officially launch ‘Doyenne’ our newest mobile clinic,” Darlene Melk, MD, Fellow of the American Assocation of Pediatrics and Chiricahua chief medical officer, said through a press release. “Here at Chiricahua, we like to name our mobile clinics so they feel like one of the family. Doyenne is the French title given to the most respected or prominent person in a particular field.”
The new mobile clinic will soon be making rounds and delivering high-quality care to residents throughout Cochise County, she added.
Jonathan Melk, MD, FAAP and Chirichaua Chief Executive Officer, thanked P3 for supporting Chiricahua through the donation, which will allow an expansion of services.
“Chiricahua now has the largest fleet of mobile clinics in the country, and we look forward to literally going the extra 6,200 square miles to serve all of Cochise County,” he said. “In fact, last year, Chiricahua was recognized with an award for the ‘Most Innovative Mobile Program in the USA’ by the National Association of Community Health Centers and the Lowenstein Foundation.”
Chiricahua Health Centers
Chiricahua Community Health Centers is a mission driven Federally Qualified Health Center and not-for-profit organization. Founded in 1996 as a small, rural health clinic operating in a community center, Chiricahua has since grown to become the largest primary care organization in Southeastern Arizona, serving more than 30,000 patients annually. Chiricahua operates 14 fixed-site medical, pharmacy and behavioral health facilities, as well as seven mobile-medical and mobile-dental units that serve patients throughout the more than 6,200-square-mile borderlands of Cochise County.
P3 Health Partners
P3 Health Partners Inc. is a leading population health management company committed to transforming health care by improving the lives of patients and providers. Founded and led by physicians, P3 has an expansive network of more than 2,800 affiliated primary care providers across the country. Its local teams of health care professionals manage the care of more than 100,000 patients in 15 counties across five states. P3 supports primary care providers with value-based care coordination and administrative services that improve patient outcomes and lower costs.
