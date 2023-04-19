Chiricahua Community Health Centers Inc. and P3 Health Partners Inc. celebrated a new mobile medical clinic Wednesday at Chiricahua’s Benson Family Health Center.

The celebration represented the official launch of the new “doctors-office-on-wheels” unit through a ribbon cutting ceremony with state and local dignitaries, health care providers, patients and members of the community attending.

