Christmas season in Benson is celebrated with a list of family-fun activities that kicked off Saturday.

Despite rain and overcast skies, festivities started with the annual Benson/San Pedro Valley Chamber of Commerce Christmas off Main at 9:30. The event ran through the day, followed by an evening light parade and tree lighting ceremony at the city hall complex, organized by the city of Benson.

