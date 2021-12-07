BENSON — Apache Park was filled with music, families and vendors Saturday for Christmas Off Main, an outdoor holiday festival organized by the Benson/San Pedro Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The event featured fun activities for kids while parents browsed through different vendor booths, enjoying live entertainment and holiday shopping opportunities.
Wyatt Owens, 12, was at the AZ Geology for Kids booth, where he was attempting to split a particularly stubborn rock. He worked under the watchful eye of Tom Olson, a geologist whose hands-on educational activities inspire future generations of rock hounds.
“He’s breaking a rock composed of copper ore with a mixture of minerals,” explained Olson, whose educational geologic activities are popular in Benson and the surrounding area.
While watching Owens pound the rock with a hammer and chisel, Tucson resident Barbara Steele identified herself as “Wyatt’s grandma” and lifelong rock hound.
“I used to be a part-owner of the Excursion mine in Payson, Arizona,” she said. “I’m a big fan of Tom Olson’s geology activities and I’m always glad to see him at these events. It’s very educational for kids.”
Meanwhile, brothers Avery and Emery Zinck, 7 and 5 respectively, were drawn to the children’s petting zoo where Meg the donkey graciously accepted leafy handouts from the children.
“The donkey is a huge attraction,” said Miranda Zinck, the boys’ mother. “She’s very gentle and kids love her.”
Top Notch Pistachios, a Cochise County grower, offered gift baskets filled with packaged pistachios and other locally grown products.
“We enjoy this event because it’s family-oriented with a nice variety of local vendors,” said Sarah Ogilvie of Top Notch. “As a family owned and operated business, we do real well here, especially during the holiday season. People use our products for stocking stuffers and gift baskets.”
Jenna Kelly, office manager for the Benson/San Pedro Valley Chamber of Commerce, helped organize the event.
“We had a busy morning, with a lot of people coming through here,” she said. “We had great entertainment. We loved seeing the high school performing here and having them involved. The Pomerene Fire Department brought Santa and Mrs. Claus, so that was fun for the kids. Overall, we had a really nice day. Events like these offer one-of-a-kind gift ideas for the holidays while encouraging people to support local artisans and vendors.”