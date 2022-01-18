BENSON — During a special meeting on Jan. 12, Cindy Tapia was appointed as Benson’s new city councilmember, filling a vacated seat left by former Councilmember Lupe Diaz after he resigned in November.
Thirteen interested candidates were interviewed for the position by the city council in executive session on Jan. 10.
“We had an unprecedented 13 candidates apply for the vacated seat, which tells me that citizens of Benson are interested in seeing Benson prosper,” Mayor Joe Konrad said at Wednesday’s meeting.
Prior to calling for a vote, Konrad outlined some of the fiduciary responsibilities of a council member and how they factor into the decision of such an appointment.
“The duty of care includes that we use due diligence in the selection of staff,” Konrad said. “Even though this is not a staff position, the duty still applies.”
He also spoke of “the duty of loyalty,” which is intended to prevent the council from favoring family members or close associates. Other factors the mayor touched on included impartiality, accountability and transparency.
“This selection process has had elements of each of these duties that I’ve mentioned,” said Konrad, who added that “a lot of thought has gone into my deliberation.”
Konrad thanked the candidates for participating in the application process, noting that every candidate had something to offer to the ongoing affairs of the city.
It was Konrad who nominated Tapia to fill the council seat, stating that he felt she was the most suited candidate to assume the duties of councilmember.
After some discussion, council approved the appointment by a 4-2 vote, with Toney King and Barbara Nunn representing the descending votes.
“I think this is going to be one of the toughest years we’ve had in decades,” said King during an interview following the meeting. “This economy makes me very nervous, and I feel it’s important that our council members have experience in governmental issues. I have nothing against Mrs. Tapia, but there were two other candidates that I believe are more qualified for the vacated seat.”
Nunn echoed King’s comments, stating she also felt there were two candidates more qualified for the appointment.
Councilmember Diaz, whose term was set to expire in 2022, resigned from council after he was appointed to a seat on the state legislature. According to Benson city code, a council vacancy must be filled within 60 days.
Tapia will serve until December 2022, at which time the term will be open during the 2022 election cycle, or the end of Diaz’s term on council. Tapia may chose to run for the council seat in the November election.
The appointment process involved advertising the vacancy and requesting interested parties to complete an application for possible consideration. The 13 applicants were asked to be at the Jan. 10 council meeting for interviews with the council, followed by the special meeting on Jan. 12 for the appointment.
City Manager Vivki Vivian swore Tapia into office following council’s vote.
In a discussion prior to the vote, Councilmember Pat Boyle said he was impressed with the quality of all candidates that participated in the process.
“I’m grateful that all of you came in and showed such interest,” he said. “I think we had some great candidates.”
Both Boyle and councilmember Nick Maldonado encouraged those who applied for the seat but were not appointed to reapply in the 2022 election.
In other business
Council authorized a construction services agreement with Kittle Design & Construction for renovation to City of Benson Council chambers for $82,742.00.
City Engineer Brad Hamilton explained that Kittle is currently doing the construction project at the City Hall Annex site and he felt the company was doing an excellent job.
Because the two projects will be constructed concurrently, the city will save money on construction costs. In addition, the city plans to do site work using city crews and sub-contractors.
While he did not have a start date for the project, Hamilton said the work is expected to take about 45 days to complete. However, that timeline depends on supply and personnel availability.
Hamilton also advised council that meetings will have to be held at another venue while the council chamber building is under construction.
The next council meeting is Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 599 S. Dragoon St., Benson.
Live meetings are available on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BensonAZ.