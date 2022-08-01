Brighten the Path, an all-volunteer trash cleanup project with a goal of keeping Benson litter free and attractive, has been gaining momentum since its start six years ago.
As more volunteers gather to assist with different projects, organizers have expanded cleanup efforts to the Interstate 10 entrance and exit ramps in Benson.
In recent weeks Brighten the Path volunteers could be seen collecting trash on the I-10 ramps, with plans of cleaning all 12 of them, said Elton Bowman, the person who co-launched Brighten the Path with his partner, Pam Masters. Since June 23, volunteers have been working on the ramp cleanup projects, and will be tackling each ramp one Saturday at a time.
“We’ve had great support from our volunteers, and were able to complete the eastbound ramps at I-10 and Ocotillo,” Bowman said in an interview after the first ramp project. “All told, we’re planning to clean the I-10 east- and westbound entrance and exit ramps at Ocotillo and Pomerene roads and Fourth Street, for a total of 12 ramps.”
Benson resident Marissa Johnson is one of the Brighten the Path regulars who assisted with the Ocotillo cleanup effort on June 23rd.
“I really believe in this project, and try to get out and help at least once a month,” she said. “There’s a noticeable improvement in how Benson looks because of the way community volunteers come together for this.”
Former city council member Lori McGoffin has been participating in the cleanup projects for about two months.
“I like getting out and doing something good for the community,” she said. “It’s rewarding to see the positive difference this has made for Benson.”
Another long-time volunteer, Benson Mayor Joe Konrad and his wife, Vicki, have been working with Brighten the Path since 2018.
City council candidates Seth Judd and Levi Johnson, along with mayoral candidate Chris Tapia, also helped with the Ocotillo ramp cleanup.
“We always welcome new volunteers so we can get more cleanup projects done. With more people, we’re able to expand the area we cover in less time,” Masters added. “We’re so pleased with how this effort has taken off. We invite everyone to come join this community project. Every person makes a difference.”