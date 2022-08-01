Purchase Access

Brighten the Path, an all-volunteer trash cleanup project with a goal of keeping Benson litter free and attractive, has been gaining momentum since its start six years ago.

As more volunteers gather to assist with different projects, organizers have expanded cleanup efforts to the Interstate 10 entrance and exit ramps in Benson.

