BENSON — The city of Benson will be holding its council meetings at the Benson Community Center, 705 W. Union St., while the Council Chambers are remodeled. Expectations are the project will be completed in time for the council meeting in April, possibly sooner.
At the start of Monday’s regularly scheduled council meeting, City Manager Vicki Vivian presented a brief report on the Lions Park project.
The proposed installation includes a new splash pad, moving playground equipment to an area north of the ramada and development of the park’s west side, with softball fields, a parking lot and concession stand.
The first step in the process was to have a conceptual plan designed and approved by the council, with public input, Vivian said.
Once the plan is approved, there are several steps which must be completed to have the splash pad in use and the playground equipment moved, Vivian said. A landscape architect is evaluating the current playground equipment for recommendations on when the equipment will be moved, repaired or replaced. Use of one of the city’s on-call engineering firms will complete the plans, specification and engineering for the project.
“After that, we would advertise requests for bids for approximately 30 days,” Vivian said. Bids are received, evaluated and recommendations made to council.
Barring unforeseen circumstances, Vivian said from start to finish, the splash pad is expected to take eight to 10 weeks for completion.
The city has allocated $1.2 million for the park project. Vivian said the city is working on an additional $1 million in grant money that will go toward the project, hoping to have the grant approved sometime in March.
Council approved the city to apply for an Arizona Department of Transportation grant for rural transit in Benson, known as Benson Area Transit, or BAT. The grant funding will be used for the continued operation of the city’s Dial-a-Ride service and fixed-route programs, benefiting all area residents.
Council approved Benson Fire Chief Keith Spangler entering into an intergovernmental agreement with the U.S. Army Garrison, Fort Huachuca Directorate of Emergency Services to help enhance regional emergency communications.
“We all work really together,” Spangler said.
“We have monthly meetings where all the fire chiefs and all the fire departments get together and discuss any problems or training.”
San Pedro Golf Course will be receiving about $124,000 in equipment through a lease agreement. OB Sports, the organization overseeing operations at the golf course, has been able to secure equipment at a “very good price” by partnering with Greyhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale with a lease agreement. The San Pedro course will receive two mowers, a spreader and a gator.
“The monthly lease payment of approximately $3,000 fits into the budget OB prepared, based on the city’s current budget,” Vivian said to council. “And they (OB) feel this will only continue the momentum in improving course conditions, which in turn creates positive word of mouth, leading to increased rounds and revenue.”
The lease is for 48 months and the equipment will be owned by San Pedro Golf Course or the city of Benson at the end of the term with a $1 buyout.
“For five years I’ve been hammered about the golf course deteriorating and the conditions of the course and how bad it was getting to play there,” Mayor Joe Konrad said. “In the past four months, the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. The golfers are seeing improvements and are happy to be there … Things are turning around.”
The next city council meeting is 7 p.m. March 14. Depending on how the Council Chambers remodel project is going, it’s possible the meeting could be at the Community Center on Union Street.