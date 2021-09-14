If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BENSON — Around 100 cars are expected to be on display Saturday at Lions Park for the third annual Classic Cars off Main show in Benson.
Sponsored by nonprofit Benson Clean & Beautiful, money raised is used for murals created by artist Doug Quarles that are splashed on buildings and walls throughout Benson.
“We have 14 Corvettes coming with the Thunder Vette Set Corvette Club of Sierra Vista, and the Sierra Vista Car Club is bringing 18 cars of various vintages, makes and models,” said Cindy Allen, president of Clean & Beautiful.
Money raised through the car show is the organization’s biggest fundraiser.
“We now have around 48 murals,” Allen said. “Our newest additions are at Frontier Fitness, Native Grounds Coffee Shop and inside the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) building.”
Six professional judges will be tasked with looking at the vehicles and making a decision on the Best-in-Show winner.
“We are not going to have individual categories this year, so all the cars and trucks will be judged against each other,” said Gayle Faath, who helps Clean & Beautiful with public relations. “Every year, I enjoy looking at the cars and talking to the participants. It’s a fun event for people of all ages.”
Cash prizes and plaques will be awarded to first- through third-place winners, with a plaque awarded to the Best-in-Show and People’s Choice winners.
Those wishing to enter a car in the show should go to www.CruzinAZ.com and fill out an entry form.