BENSON — Sierra Vista resident Weston Ashman, owner of a 1955 Chevy Bel Air, had one of the 102 entries at the Classic Cars off Main car show in Benson Saturday.
“I really enjoy this show and come every year,” said Ashman, who also owns a 1964 Pontiac Bonneville convertible and a 2011 Camaro Pace Car. “I’m a car enthusiast and frequently enter one of my cars in the local shows.”
Organized by nonprofit Benson Clean & Beautiful, Saturday’s show was the organization’s largest yet.
“We’re happy with the turnout, we’re happy with the great weather and we’re happy about the fact we’re not dealing with COVID this year,” said Clean & Beautiful President Cindy Allen. “Money we raised through the car show will go toward our citywide mural project and other beautification efforts in Benson. The proceeds from our 50-50 raffle are going to be donated to Benson Hospital for its diaper bank.”
The hospital’s diaper bank is a satellite program of the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona, said Jason Zibart, Benson Hospital community connected health manager who was volunteering at the show. “There’s a huge need for this service in our area. We provide diapers for children and adults and have distributed more than 7,000 so far this year.”
The car show's Best in Show winner went to a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda owned by Bob Wade of Hereford.
The show's new import class was won by Ned Dale’s 2008 Ferrari. Hector Lopez won the best pre-1970 class with his 1956 Bel Air, while Garrett Roberts won the Rat Rod class with his 1951 Chevy pickup truck.
“All of these cars and trucks are amazing,” said Jim Spencer, an RVer who said he “hits as many car shows as possible” while traveling the country. “My hat’s off to the judges. I have no idea how they decide the winners.”
When asked that very question, Judge Padon Fletcher said, “What sets the winning cars apart from the rest — which are all well done — is that the passion for the restoration work the owners have always shows when you walk through the show and talk to them.”
Judges Sage Scholer and Brandon Range look for vehicles that show uniqueness in detail and cleanliness, as well as the way an owner’s personality comes through when talking about their car.
Examples of some of the show's more unique winners are the winning Rat Rod truck with its Cummins Diesel engine and the winning import entry with its titanium parts, designed to make the car faster.
“I think this show is terrific,” said spectator Floyd Judah. “This is the first time I’ve attended the Benson car show, and I wasn’t expecting this many vehicles here. I think it’s remarkable the way they’ve restored the older vehicles to mint condition.”
Stanley Cordova of Sierra Vista entered his 1953 Ford F-10 truck in the show.
"Really enjoy this show," he said. "I come to this show often and am always very impressed with how organized and well done it is.”
While the older model vehicles are always a hit with the adults, 8-year-old Jonathan Speller liked the Thunder Vette Set car club’s Corvette display best.
“I love all the Corvettes,” the youngster exclaimed. “That’s what I’m going to have someday. They’re really cool.”
Gayle Faath, who helps with the show's public relations, said she enjoys the show's family-friendly atmosphere.
"This is an event that appeals to all ages, and you don't have to be a car expert to enjoy it," she said. "Because the owners are so accessible and willing to talk about their car passion, you can learn a lot of interesting facts about all kinds of cars and trucks."