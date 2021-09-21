If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BENSON — A 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air owned by Hector Lopez was awarded Best in Show at Saturday’s third annual car show, organized by Benson Clean & Beautiful.
“All of the 68 cars were top notch,” said Cindy Allen, president of Clean & Beautiful.
The show’s People’s Choice award went to a 1969 Rally Sport Z28 Camaro owned by Bruce Staggs.
Jerry Hoffman’s 1967 Porsche 912 won first place, while the second place award went to a 1965 Pontiac GTO owned by Robert Wade. A 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air owned by Weston Ashman won third place.
Organized as a fundraiser for Benson Clean & Beautiful, proceeds raised through the organization’s September car show are used for projects throughout Benson that help beautify the town. In addition, money from a 50/50 raffle is donated to a specific charity selected by the Clean & Beautiful organization.
“We chose Benson’s Shop with a Cop program for this year’s charity,” Allen said. “Money for that came through our 50/50 raffle, which netted $156. So we gave $78 to Shop with a Cop, and we kept $78 to use for our projects.”
Clean & Beautiful also receives money through car show entry fees and T-shirt and raffle sales.
“This car show was a bit smaller than we expected, but there were several other events going on in neighboring communities around the county,” Allen said. “So, we had a lot of competition. All 68 cars that participated at our show were absolutely amazing. We had some beautiful vehicles and really appreciated everyone that came out and supported our show.”
Allen said she wanted to thank all the sponsors, donors, judges and volunteers who helped to make the event a success.
“The five judges — Duane Green, Paydonn Fletcher, Bevin Judd, Jason Lohoff and Joe Soccio — were professional people who donated their time to judge these amazing cars,” Allen said. “All the cars were incredible, and I have no idea how they were able to narrow the selection down the way they did. They had a tough job.”
Allen said that the Clean & Beautiful organization is already making plans for its March car show, and organizers look forward to seeing everyone there.