COCHISE COUNTY — In response to COVID-19 and its economic impacts, members of the Senate and House of Representatives have introduced bipartisan legislation that would alleviate some financial concerns on electric cooperatives and the rural communities they serve.
If passed by Congress, the Flexible Financing for Rural America Act of 2020 could save electric cooperatives across the country $10.1 billion by allowing them to adjust the interest rates they’re paying on $42 billion in existing loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utilities Service (RUS) loan programs. Those savings would be then be passed onto cooperative member-customers, officials said.
Economic impacts of the COVID pandemic have created increased hardships for rural America, making it challenging for some consumers to pay utility bills, National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) CEO Jim Matheson said in a recent media conference call.
The Flexible Financing for Rural America Act would allow electric cooperatives to reprice existing RUS loans without paying a prepayment penalty, thereby passing those savings onto their members.
“Most individuals and most businesses in America have the opportunity to refinance debt without a prepayment penalty and take advantage of what are now really low interest rates in the marketplace,” Matheson said.
“We (electric cooperatives) don’t have that opportunity because for us to eliminate the prepayment penalty, it’s going to require an act of Congress.”
The bill, whose lead sponsors include Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D-Ariz.) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), has received bipartisan support. The legislation will give co-ops the flexibility to manage financial shortfalls while focusing on the long-term stability of the communities they serve, Matheson said.
“These bills have been introduced in a bipartisan way, and we’re building bipartisan co-sponsorship as we move forward,” Matheson said. “It’s the right thing to do for rural America”
Collectively, there are six distribution co-ops across Arizona, serving 500,000 people.
Arizona Electric Power Cooperative (AEPCO), the cooperative that provides power to most of the state’s co-ops, including Sulphur Springs Valley Electric, owes about $167 million to the RUS program, according to the AEPCO CEO Patrick Ledger.
“If we can take that $167 million and refinance it through this program at a lower interest rate without penalty, then we can drop that interest rate cost annually...to about half, which is significant,” Ledger said.
Over 15 years, that would lower AEPCO’s cost by at least $15.5 million, maybe more, Ledger added.
It’s a savings that translates into lower costs for AEPCO and its member cooperatives.
“This current pandemic and its economic impacts could have lasting effects on AEPCO’s members,” Ledger said. “The legislation is one way to help lessen some of those impacts.”
Along with AEPCO, other RUS bowers in Arizona include Trico Electric Co-op located in Marana and Mohave Electric Co-op in western Arizona.
Dave Lock, CEO of Grand Canyon State Electric Cooperative Association said that throughout Arizona, electric cooperatives are working together to help ease pandemic impacts for tis members.
“Grand Canyon has procured test kits for all co-ops around the state to get critical employees tested as well as provided kits to hospitals,” he said. “We have also provided masks to our member co-ops and the Navajo Nation when masks were in short supply.”
The co-ops have also signed mutual aid agreements to assist each other if a critical event should arise, Lock said while touching on Grand Canyon’s community outreach response during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, NRECA hopes the Flexible Financing for Rural America bill will be attached to the next COVID relief package “if and when” that package moves through Congress.
“We’ve not talked to one member of the House or Senate who opposes this idea,” said Matheson, who encourages grassroots support from the public.
“It’s very important for elected officials to hear from folks back home in the real world,” he said.
“We don’t know when this pandemic is going to resolve itself, but we know we are going to enter a period of economic recovery afterward,” Matheson said. “Rural America usually lags the rest of the country when it comes to economic recovery. This (bill) would be a fantastic and meaningful step to take in creating a stronger economic foundation for the electric cooperatives which are part of all these rural communities... It’s a good policy for the short-term and a good policy for the long-term as well.”