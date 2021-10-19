If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BENSON — Barbara Richardson, dean of outreach for Cochise College, invites the community to an open house at the Cochise College Benson Center 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday.
The open house will be showcasing different programs the Benson Center is offering.
“Not only will you have an opportunity to visit our newly expanded Allied Health Lab, but we’re bringing in some of our center partners,” Richardson said. “Our business technology department will be here, our small business development center and center for lifelong learning will be here, as well as opportunities to explore career technical education programs through virtual reality.”
The open house gives the community an opportunity to learn about the center’s latest program offerings.
During a recent Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group luncheon, Richardson spoke of cybersecurity training, virtual reality development and such programs as automotive technology, aviation, residential construction technology and military occupational speciality training.
In addition to exploring the center’s offerings, take time to look at the San Pedro River Arts Council photography show, which is on display through October.
“Be sure to look at the incredible photography and vote for your favorite piece for the people’s choice award,” said Linda Stacy, president of SPRAC.
Light refreshments will be served during the open house.
The Cochise College Benson Center is located at 1025 State Route 90, Benson.
For information, call 520-586-1981.
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone