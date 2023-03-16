Cochise Country Fest, a three-day music festival with an impressive talent lineup of top country artists, is happening this weekend in Benson.
Organized by Benson business owners Del Thola and his wife, Shannon at their new event venue, 4Evr Ranch, home to Robertson Horse Sales, the property has ample space for parking, camping and vendors.
“I’ve been wanting to do a country music festival like this for years now,” said Del Thola, who purchased the Robertson Horse Sales property in December and has been converting it into an event venue since taking possession of the facility. “We also own the Red Barn (event center) across the street, so between the two properties we have a great venue for different productions with plenty of room for parking, vendors and camping.” Thola hired Bradley Nozicka of concert promoter GoTucson to produce the event.
“We have a fantastic talent lineup and we’re looking forward to a great show,” Nozicka said.
Through the production’s three days, the festival will host such legendary country acts as Clay Walker, Sawyer Brown, Kentucky Headhunters and Joe Nichols. Red Dirt acts such as Jake Jacobson, Bri Bagwell, Mark Powell and Tyler Halverson will be performing, as well as two popular bluegrass groups in AJ Lee & Blue Summit and Nu-Blu.
Favorite local country performers such as Mamma Coal, Drew Cooper and The Cole Trains round out the talent lineup, said Nozicka, who provided the following information about some of the performers.
AJ Lee & Blue Summit, led by singer, songwriter and mandolinist AJ Lee, is a California-based bluegrass band that performs in venues all over the world. The band draws from such influences as country, soul, swing and rock, while using bluegrass as its thread for creating great music.
“AJ Lee & Blue Summit add another vibe to this festival with their bluegrass style,” Nozicka said of the group.
Tucson-based artist Drew Cooper has grown to be a great musician and singer, Nozicka said. “He now tours all over the country with big name bands. His raspy voice adds soul, meaning and passion to his music.”
Top country band Sawyer Brown is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024.
“This popular band delivers an energetic stage show that delights crowds of all ages,” Nozicka said. “They are a highly sought-after festival act. We’re thrilled to have them as our Saturday headliner.”
Describing Tyler Halverson as one of the festival’s “new up and coming country superstars,” Nozicka said that Halverson has garnered over 350,000 monthly Spotify followers since starting his music career two years ago. “I’m excited I was able to book him for this, because he’s highly sought after in the music industry. He’s selling out 2,000 seaters in Texas with fantastic reviews.”
The festival also features Jake Jacobson, another rising star in country music who was recently signed by the Cody Johnson management team. “Jake performs all over the Southwest and will be performing with a couple of big tours this fall,” Nozicka said.
In the country genre, Joe Nichols has old-school country roots with a contemporary-era feel, said Nozicka. “Joe released an album in 2008 which was followed by three top hits. Every time he releases an album, it’s followed by a list of hits. He produced a string of seven hits through the mid-2000s.”
Doug Stone is a classic country artist who enjoyed huge successes early in his career. With his neo-traditionalist country sound and baritone singing voice, his music lends itself to incredible ballads with a style reminiscent of Merle Haggard.
Clay Walker started performing in 1993 when he was 19. “He started out by playing in a local club in Beaumont, Texas, and was discovered by James Stroud, a record producer who happened to be the president of Warner Music, a massive country label,” Nozicka said. “Having someone like James Stroud behind your career right out of the gate is huge for any artist. Combine Clay’s talent with James Stroud’s studio brilliance, and you’re bound to be a success.”
About 10 food vendors will be on hand with a variety of selections. Mexican food, roasted corn, Texas barbecu, wings, hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza and kettle corn are some of the items that will be available.
“With the talent lineup that we’re providing for this festival, this should be a fantastic three days,” Nozicka said. “We invite everyone to come and enjoy great country music.”
For festival information and tickets go to www.cochisecountryfest.com or find the festival on Instagram and Facebook at CochiseCountryFest.