Cochise Country Fest, a three-day music festival with an impressive talent lineup of top country artists, is happening this weekend in Benson.

Organized by Benson business owners Del Thola and his wife, Shannon at their new event venue, 4Evr Ranch, home to Robertson Horse Sales, the property has ample space for parking, camping and vendors.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?