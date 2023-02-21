Cochise Country Fest, a three-day music festival with an impressive talent lineup of top country artists, is coming to Benson.
Slated for March 17-19, the music festival is organized by Benson business owners Del Thola and his wife, Shannon, at their new event venue, 4Evr Ranch, home to Robertson Horse Sales.
“I’ve been wanting to do a country music festival like this for years now,” said Del Thola, who purchased the Robertson Horse Sales property in December and has been converting it into an event venue since. “We also own the Red Barn (event center) across the street, so between the two properties we have a great venue for different productions with plenty of room for parking, vendors and camping.”
Thola hired Bradley Nozicka of concert promoter GoTucson to produce the event.
“Del Thola and I worked hand-in-hand to finalize the talent lineup and get the artists contracted,” Nozicka said.
“As a first-time festival on a new venue, there are a number of challenges that go into planning and laying out the site so it will best suit the patrons and festival production needs.”
First-year festivals require a great deal of promotion and marketing to make the public aware of the event, he added.
“Ticket sales have been good and people are talking about the event, so we feel this first concert is going to be a big success.”
Nozicka said the next three weeks leading up to the event will be spent finalizing the venue’s infrastructure and layout.
“We have a fantastic talent lineup and we’re looking forward to a great show,” he said.
Through the production’s three days, the festival will host such legendary country acts as Clay Walker, Sawyer Brown, Kentucky Headhunters and Joe Nichols. Red Dirt Acts such as Jake Jacobson, Bri Bagwell, Mark Powell and Tyler Halverson will be performing, as well as popular bluegrass artists in AJ Lee and Blue Summit, along with Nublu.
In addition, favorite local country performers to include Mamma Coal, Drew Cooper and The Cole Trains round out the talent lineup, Nozicka said.
“Sawyer Brown consistently puts on an energetic concert and always receives great reviews,” Thola said. “I’m very happy with the festival’s talent lineup.”
Thola said his goal was to organize a “down home” country music festival, the way country festivals used to be.
“It’s going to be a great weekend of fun, food and music,” he added. “We’re planning two after parties that go until 2 a.m. when the main stage events are over.”
A limited number of VIP tickets are being offered with food, drinks and premium seating and a private club area.
As production plans move forward, Thola is looking for volunteers to help work the event as well as a few more vendors.
While the Cochise Country Festival marks the first event at the Tholas’ new venue, future plans are to hold wine and beer festivals, pit master barbecues, private parties, weddings and horse shows.
“Benson really needs a big event center, which is what we wanted to provide the community,” Thola said. “We’ve been in Benson 22 years, we’ve raised our five kids in Benson, we own businesses in Benson, and we’ve identified a need for this kind of venue. We’ve been working on the property since I bought it to get it ready for the festival and we’ve had a lot of great people helping out with it.”
For festival information and tickets go to
Find the festival on Instagram and Facebook at CochiseCountryFest.