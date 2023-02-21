Cochise Country Fest

Shannon and Del Thola stop for a brief photo on 4Evr Ranch, a property they purchased in December to use as an event venue. The Tholas are bringing Cochise Country Fest, a three-day music festival slated from March 17-19, to Benson with a lineup of country artists. 

 DANA COLE HERALD/REVIEW

Cochise Country Fest, a three-day music festival with an impressive talent lineup of top country artists, is coming to Benson.

Slated for March 17-19, the music festival is organized by Benson business owners Del Thola and his wife, Shannon, at their new event venue, 4Evr Ranch, home to Robertson Horse Sales.

