Del Thola’s vision for a “down-home, country-Western festival” where people can gather and have a good time came to life last weekend.
Cochise Country Music Fest, a three-day music festival that debuted at 4Evr Ranch in Benson, earned rave reviews from country music fans.
“I wasn’t sure what to expect when I first heard that Benson was planning to hold a three-day show, but I’m a fan of country music, so I decided to give it a try,” said Mike Jamison of Tucson. “I was here Saturday and Sunday, and was completely blown away by the talent. All of the groups have been hugely entertaining. I hope the organizers do it again. I’ll be back next year.”
When stepping onto the stage prior to Saturday’s Sawyer Brown headliner, and again on Sunday prior to Clay Walker’s show, organizer Thola asked the crowd if they would consider returning next year. The response was an overwhelming “Yes!”
“Obviously people were having a great time and want us to do this again,” Thola said. “We have people who already want to book campsites a year out. Overall, the festival was very well received. The artists were complimenting us on how well organized it was, especially for a first-time event, our sponsors were happy and the fans are saying they want us to continue holding it.”
Thola said Sawyer Brown lead singer Mark Miller was very complimentary of the event, praising the show for how well run it was.
“He said that he sees this as an event that will continue to grow and believes it has a great future,” Thola said. “He even said he would like to come back and perform here again.”
At the start of the Sawyer Brown show, Miller reiterated those comments by thanking the crowd for attending the concert and for the invitation to perform.
“I know this is the first year for this event,” Miller said. “I’ve got a feeling that in four or five years, there’s going to be 20,000 people here. And I can tell you, we better be asked back.”
Based on crowd reaction, the event was a hit.
Sierra Vista resident Saul Pichardo attended all three days of the festival.
“I think this is great for Cochise County, and they should keep doing it,” he said. “For a first-time event, they really killed it. I’d definitely come back again.”
When approaching festival-goers about what they thought of the bands, Sawyer Brown and the Kentucky Headhunters consistently received top reviews for their high-energy entertainment style.
“All of the bands were really great, but Sawyer Brown and Kentucky Headhunters are a lot of fun, very entertaining,” said Carla Morgenson, a Tucson resident. “They keep the audience engaged and moving with the music.”
Some music fans liked entertainers with a quieter side. Another Tucson resident, Monica Silver, enjoyed Tyler Halverson, a fairly new up-and-coming musician.
“I think he has a unique voice and, as young as he is, I think he’ll really go places in the world of country music,” Silver said. “I’ve never seen him before, but I plan to start paying more attention to him.”
4Evr Ranch, a property that Del Thola and his wife, Shannon, purchased in December 2022 as an event venue for concerts, weddings, conferences and horse shows, to name some plans for the property, offered space for RVs, campers and vendors.
As the festival’s producer, Bradley Nozicka of GoTucson said the property has tremendous potential as an event venue, and that the festival went smoothly.
“It was a great first-year festival,” he said. “The artists, media, sponsors and festival-goers had a great time. The feedback from everyone we talked to was positive, which speaks volumes of the event. The people we spoke to look forward to another festival in the future.”
Nozicka complimented the support he received from law enforcement.
“Sheriff Mark Dannels stepped up in a big way,” he said. “We were provided support through Sheriff’s Assist Team volunteers and were given a command post. It was a pleasure working with Sheriff Dannels, as well as with Benson Police Chief Greg Volker and Fire Chief Keith Spangler. All law enforcement worked well with us every step of the way.”
Benson Mayor Joe Konrad, who attended the festival on Friday and Saturday, also praised the event.
“The Cochise Country Music Festival was well-planned and well-organized,” he said. “This event has the potential of growing every year and being an economic driver, not only for Benson but for all of Cochise County. I look forward to attending the second annual event.”