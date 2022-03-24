BENSON — It was a colorful day on the Benson High School campus. Vibrant colors could be seen flying through the air, sometimes landing on participants’ race shirts and sometimes missing their mark and simply dusting the air in the Live Everyday Like Chase Color Run held Saturday, March 5.
This was the third color run sponsored by Benson High School in four years. Each year the run has taken place, an organization or individual has had the race dedicated to them. This year the race was in honor of and the memory of Chase Manzo, a Benson Middle School eighth-grader who passed away Oct. 31 from Ewing’s sarcoma.
Proceeds from the race were donated in his name to “Our Amazing Owen — The Giving Train” Foundation, a nonprofit that supports local families with children who have been diagnosed with pediatric cancer.
This year the run was co-sponsored by the Benson High School student council and the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.
“We had a lot of people sign up the day of the run and we also had amazing support from several sponsors that made our (donation) reality come true,” student council and FCCLA advisor Amanda Christensen said. “I loved seeing everyone coming together, having fun, and being here to honor Chase and live his legacy. The way he wanted to live his life is on the back of every shirt and it’s really awesome for all of us to remember. I am really proud of my students (student council and FCCLA) and all the work that they put in to make this event happen.”
FCCLA secretary junior Jessica Barker was not only an organizer but also a participant in the color run.
“This was a great time to get our whole community together to do something fun in honor of Chase,” Barker said. “Raising money for ‘Our Amazing Owen’ will help them help other kids who have cancer.”
Student council president senior Ryan Francione was happy to not only help organize the run, but also with the turnout and how much was raised for the foundation.
“This was a dream come true; it’s everything that I pictured,” Francione said. “We had a great turnout and raised a lot of money, so it was a really good day.”
The monetary goal the groups were working toward was $1,000 but, when all donations and race monies were added, the result was $3,088.
“Our Amazing Owen,” co-founded and directed by Rachael and Frank Taillie, will be receiving the donation in honor of Chase.
“We like to be part of the Benson community; they’ve taken us in like family even though we live in Sierra Vista,” Rachel said between cheering on competitors who were running the course. “Everyone here was so supportive throughout our cancer journey with Owen and again with Chase.
“We like being able to spend time with Chase’s family — there definitely is a common bond there. We really love this community and giving back — and listening to the trains because Owen was a big train fan — that’s why we’re called ‘The Giving Train.’ Benson’s wonderful; it’s definitely a special place for us.”
One color run participant, who with her three boys and more than 30 other family members attended the color run, knows the importance of helping others whose families are experiencing childhood cancer.
“I’m happy that Chase’s name is still out here in our community,” Chase’s mother, Rachel, said. “It’s been four months since he’s passed and we’re still doing things in his honor — things that he would be really happy to see us doing. ‘Our Amazing Owen’ foundation was really important to Chase and still is to our family — and we love their family.
“We had fun out here; I really appreciate all the effort. And I love the shirts — they are really special. I’d like to thank all the students and teachers and everybody who came out to make this such a special event. We really had a great time.”
The color run participants may have left the Benson campus exhausted from running — their competition shirts splattered with a rainbow of colors, a myriad of designs with no two-color patterns alike. But it will be that shirt, with one of Chase’s final journal entries (Project Improve) boldly printed on the back, that will remain always as an inspiration.