The Community Food Pantry of Benson is looking for a new building for its weekly food distribution.
“We were given a 30-day notice and need to be out of our current building by the end of June, so we’re searching for a new place,” said Najayyah Many Horses, the nonprofit organization’s board president.
Every Wednesday morning, vehicles line up at the facility at 1120 W. Fourth Street in an area known as Easy Street, for a food distribution provided by the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, Feeding America.
Last year, close to 37,400 people turned to the food pantry for provisions, and that number is expected to climb significantly this year because of the COVID pandemic and subsequent hardships from business closures.
“We knew the building was for sale, but did not expect to get blindsided like this,” Many Horses said. “We live in a community of mostly elderly citizens on fixed incomes, and our services are desperately needed.”
In recent weeks, the food pantry started providing produce distributions from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays in addition to the Wednesday distribution, which runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Many Horses said that she and her board members are meeting with different parties to try and find a new location.
For information about the food pantry, call 520-200-5186 and leave a message.