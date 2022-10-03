Stevie Davis and Hunter Tulk, the two young ladies crowned as 2021 Benson Butterfield Rodeo queen and princess, have enjoyed their whirlwind roles serving as ambassadors for the sport of rodeo.

On Saturday and Sunday the two will be making their last appearance as Butterfield royalty when they participate in the rodeo before relinquishing their titles to a new queen and princess on Sunday.

