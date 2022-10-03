Stevie Davis and Hunter Tulk, the two young ladies crowned as 2021 Benson Butterfield Rodeo queen and princess, have enjoyed their whirlwind roles serving as ambassadors for the sport of rodeo.
On Saturday and Sunday the two will be making their last appearance as Butterfield royalty when they participate in the rodeo before relinquishing their titles to a new queen and princess on Sunday.
Davis, 17, was crowned as Butterfield’s queen in October along with princess Tulk, who is 12. With a passion for horses and rodeo, both have enjoyed their royalty roles and talk about how rewarding the experience has been for them.
“Representing Benson through the Butterfield Rodeo has been a blast,” Davis said. “Hunter and I would love to keep doing this for another year, but we will be stepping down when the new queen and princess are crowned on Sunday.”
There are two contestants for queen and two for princess competing for the titles.
Rodeo queen contestants
Elenor Hockenbury, a Benson High School junior, is active in Future Farmers of America and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. She is also a member of her high school varsity volleyball team. Hockenbury competes in barrel racing and pole bending and enjoys trail riding. She aspires to be a professional barrel racer as a career goal.
She is a high-point winner for the 2022 FFA/4-H horse show and a member of the winning FFA District Horse Evaluation Team.
From the moment Hockenbury saw her first rodeo, she knew wanted to be rodeo royalty. Hockenbury hopes to promote Benson and rodeo while participating in public speaking events.
She is the daughter of Lisa Graham and Van Hockenbury.
Madison Legler is a Tombstone High School junior who serves as the FFA chapter treasurer. This year, her Supervised Agricultural Experience project is equine science. As a member of the United States Team Roping Championships, she participates in jackpot team roping events. She also enjoys creating Western fashion looks and hair styles.
Legler’s career goals are rodeo sports medicine and cosmetology. She would like to serve as the Benson Butterfield Rodeo Queen because of her passion for the sport of rodeo and Western culture.
“The cowboy culture is built on integrity, hard work, dedication and faith,” she said “It is more important than ever that we spread that through our communities.”
Legler’s parents are Courtney and Travis Crump and Tim Legler.
Princess contestants
Paige Greenwood, 13, is a Corona Hills Middle School student.
She enjoys hunting and riding her 5-year-old horse, Titan.
Greenwood also enjoys arena work, jumping, trail riding and liberty, or working a horse without ropes or reins.
She says she wants to be the Benson Butterfield Rodeo princess to spread joy and help people. Through this experience she would like to become a better public speaker, understand equine anatomy and be the best person she can be.
Paige is the daughter of Cameron Greenwood.
Schallynn Ellie Galligher is 13 and attends Corona Foothills Middle School. She recently acquired her first horse, Cherry, after demonstrating hard work and responsibility. She is training Cherry to work under saddle and respond to riding cues.
Through her bio, Galligher says she is looking forward to competing as a Benson Butterfield princess and all that she will gain from the experience.
If crowned as princess, she intends to put all effort into being the best rodeo princess she can be.
The competition
The four contestants will be competing for the titles of queen and princess on Friday, starting by demonstrating their horsemanship and interviewing skills at the Arena Bar and Rodeo Grounds at 8 a.m. This phase of the competition is open to the public.
From there, the girls participate in a private luncheon for the contestants and judges at 11:30 a.m. at the Red Barn Event Center, 711 Madison St. in Benson.
At 3:30 p.m. the girls will be judged in a modeling session and impromptu speech which is open to the public, also at the Red Barn.
All four contestants are expected to participate in the Benson Butterfield Rodeo, with the two winners announced Sunday afternoon. At that point, Davis and Tulk will step down as the rodeo's reigning queen and princess.