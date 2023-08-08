BENSON — It’s been a busy summer of construction in Benson, all moving at various speeds and leaving residents curious about their progress.
Close to Benson, residents have noticed a slowdown in the construction activity of the State Route 80 bridge repair at the San Pedro River and have been curious about the stoppage.
Traffic has been narrowed to one lane while crossing the bridge to St. David.
According to Steve Elliott, assistant communications director for Public Information at ADOT, “the SR 80 San Pedro Bridge replacement project in St. David: Work is paused until later this month while the contractor addresses an issue affecting drilling for the bridge’s foundation.”
Work on the project is currently set to resume in late August.
Another long-term project, the future Benson City Hall Annex, has moved along at a snail’s pace.
Not by design, but unfortunate timing, confronted with high inflation, a spike in materials costs and supply chain issues.
The interior of the building is complete on the 3,500-square-foot space, and progress has been visible on the exterior of the blue building on Patagonia Street.
Kittle Design & Construction, a Tucson company, was contracted to do the renovations.
It’s been a project since 2020 when the city purchased the building from Fort Huachuca.
Two blocks down the street, at Patagonia and Fourth, two projects will have the intersection congested for the next few days.
The city is installing new traffic signals at the intersection, while the reconstruction of Benson Fuel continues.
Patagonia will be closed at the intersection and traffic on Fourth is one lane to pass the intersection.
Brett Hone, owner of Benson Fuel, has perhaps the most entertaining show in Benson.
It;s a spectacle of large equipment, that first is demolishing then removing old fuel tanks and then digging bigger holes for new ones.
The fuel station started off as the Deluxe Motel, one of the many motor courts along Fourth, and Hone intends to honor that traditional look with the station’s new façade.
“There’s a lot of history that we don’t appreciate in this town, and we want to keep that," he said. "We want to keep up with the modern things, make the business run, but we want it to be a hometown mom and pop store.”
Work on the interior of the building continued while the new tanks were installed.
Eddie Brooks of San Pedro Remodeling is the general contractor, and Ground Up Electrical and East Plumbing are in the walls, getting the interior ready for the next contractor.
The 12,000- and 16,000-gallon tanks will be placed in the 15-foot-deep hole open at the south end of the property.
Hones says the new layout of the property, about 150-by-150 feet, will have much more room for pumps and parking for visitors at the convenience store.
It's a full convenience store with all the expected accouterments, drinks, snacks, roller dogs and the like.
The fuel tank did not require replacing, but Hone wanted to upgrade the location to better accommodate tanker truck access.
The project was to be completed in September, but Hone thinks they’re a few weeks behind.
“Our community has been really great, supportive, they really, really have supported us and we hope to give some back, they’re being great,” Hone said.
