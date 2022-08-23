Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

BENSON — Century Communities Inc. a top-10 national homebuilder, has expanded into Benson with its Century Complete brand.

Cottonwood Bluffs, a Century Complete subdivision located off Cooperative Way in Benson, has 39 single-family homes under construction. The community features seven ranch-style floor plans with homes up to 1,815 square feet. The three- and four-bedroom, two-bath homes with two-bay garages start in the mid-$200,000s, said Greg Huff, president of Century Complete.

Tags