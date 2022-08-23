Century Complete, a Century Communities homebuilder, is developing the Cottonwood Bluffs subdivision, which will bring 39 new homes to Benson. The community's anticipated completion date is sometime in 2023.
BENSON — Century Communities Inc. a top-10 national homebuilder, has expanded into Benson with its Century Complete brand.
Cottonwood Bluffs, a Century Complete subdivision located off Cooperative Way in Benson, has 39 single-family homes under construction. The community features seven ranch-style floor plans with homes up to 1,815 square feet. The three- and four-bedroom, two-bath homes with two-bay garages start in the mid-$200,000s, said Greg Huff, president of Century Complete.
Lot sizes are 50-by-150 feet. The homes, located on Cottonwood Bluffs and Cottonwood Canyon drives, are south of Cooperative Way with spectacular views of the Whetstone Mountains to the west and distant Dragoons to the east.
The first home is planned for delivery this month, with the community’s completion timeline anticipated for 2023.
“Earlier this year, Century Complete also announced plans for Water Crest at Hickory Road and Redwood Loop (in the vicinity of Benson Hospital) in Benson,” Huff said through an emailed interview. "This single-family development is priced from the low $200,000s and features two ranch-style floor plans. Both subdivisions are part of Century Complete’s expansion into the Tucson market.
“The homes, up to 1,376 square feet, include three bedrooms, two baths and two garage bays,” added Huff, who noted that Century Complete is constantly evaluating market fundamentals when building a strategic growth plan. “We’re interested in supporting markets that are in need of the quality, affordable homes that we deliver. And we evaluate the market’s workforce, transportation corridors, employment opportunities, land availability, migration patterns and other key indicators to narrow our focus on which area of the market will offer the most value for our homebuyers.”
With existing operations in Phoenix, Huff said it was a natural extension for Century Complete to enter into the Tucson market, which includes the Benson area.
“Benson is an attractive, desirable area that we feel will benefit from Century Complete homes,” Huff said.
As an industry leader in online home sales, Century Complete brings its streamlined, modernized home-buying “Buy Now” process to Benson.
Cottonwood Bluffs and Water Crest feature prime locations filled with local Western charm in close proximity to Interstate 10, tourist destinations and outdoor adventures in a small town, rural setting. Excellent schools, quality health care and shopping opportunities round out the area’s features.
Century Complete has subdivisions throughout Arizona, including Kingman, Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Arizona City, Eloy, Surprise, Coolidge, Casa Grande, Buckeye, Maricopa and Goodyear.
“These subdivisions are exciting news for Benson,” said George Scott, director of Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group. “There is a dire need for affordable, quality housing in Cochise County, and Century Complete’s two subdivisions will go a long way in filling that need for Benson and surrounding communities.”