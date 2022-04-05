Benson City Council members soon will be enjoying a newly renovated City Council Chambers for their monthly meetings.
Remodeling work on the building that once housed the Benson Lions Club has been underway for a few weeks now, with Kittle Design and Construction contracted by the city of Benson for the project.
After the Benson Lions Club donated its building to the city in January 2021, the 3,200-square-foot facility became Benson’s Council Chambers. Located at 500 S. Dragoon St., changes to the building are expected to be completed in two or three weeks.
While the city has been using the building for its council meetings for more than a year, council members authorized a construction services agreement with Tucson-based Kittle Design to make a number of changes to the building’s interior.
Kittle also is the company doing the construction work on a modular building that will serve as a temporary City Hall, dubbed the Benson City Hall Annex. Because the two projects are being done concurrently, the city saves money on construction costs, said Brad Hamilton, Benson’s director of public works.
Meanwhile, City Council meetings are being held at the Benson Community Center while the council chambers work is underway.
“This project’s scope of work includes changing the layout of the building to better accommodate council meetings,” Hamilton said. “We’ve moved a wall to expand an office space to make room for executive sessions and are in the process of adding a new main entrance to the south side of the building.”
The project also includes a new audio/visual system with hearing loops to aid the hearing impaired, Hamilton said.
“We have new carpeting, new paint inside and out and we’ve added a fire system and lighting upgrades.
Cost for the project is about $175,000.
Plans are to use the building for council and other public meetings and for regional and local training.
On Tuesday, Niles Stein, a construction supervisor for Kittle Design, said the work is going well, despite a delay in an aluminum door frame that arrived Tuesday morning.
“Once the frame is installed, we can do the stucco patch and then we’ll install the storefront-style door,” said Stein, who expects the work will be completed in about two or three weeks.
The building’s new public entrance now faces south on Seventh Street instead of Dragoon Street to the west.
Another major change to the building’s interior is the location of the dais where chamber members are seated during meetings.
“The dais was relocated from the east side of the building to the west side to improve access to the restrooms,” Stein said.
With the former configuration, members of the public had to walk to the front of the meeting room, past the council to access restrooms.
“The new layout is a big improvement,” Hamilton said. “I am very happy with the way this project is going. Our only issue so far is waiting for some of the supplies. Niles is great to work with and we’re pleased with Kittle Construction. We’re looking forward to the project’s completion so we can start holding our meetings here again.”