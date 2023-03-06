Some Benson residents are questioning skyrocketing natural gas prices, reflecting a 300% rate increase in February.
When asked about the spikes, Benson City Manager Vicki Vivian confirmed the increases, also noting that California has been hit much harder than Arizona.
“As soon as we were made aware of the increases, we put information on Facebook to explain what was happening,” Vivian said. “Most people were happy that we notified them as soon as we could. We even processed robo calls to all our customers with a current phone number on file, letting them know the price of natural gas went up and advised them to try and conserve as much as they could.”
While prices go up every winter, Vivian said she has not seen increases this extreme in past years.
In response to customers’ questions about the increases, Vivian provides the following explanation.
“The city of Benson purchases natural gas on behalf of customers from the commercial market and passes those costs through to customers. This means that the cost per unit can fluctuate each month.”
Due to an increase in demand for natural gas in the western region because of cooler winter temperatures, along with uncertainty in the natural gas supply, there have been significant increases in the regional market price, Vivian said.
“The current natural gas price per unit is now $3.98, up dramatically from $1.39 per unit in November,” she noted.
Because customers use more natural gas to heat homes and water during the winter months, Vivian advises residents to save on heating costs by lowering thermostats between 65 and 68 degrees during the day, health permitting, and lowering the temperatures even more at night.
Natural gas appliances work harder during colder weather, which can cause bills to climb higher.
“For example, water heaters work longer and harder to keep your water hot, which could increase gas usage,” Vivian said. “Similarly, your furnace runs longer to keep your house warm when temperatures outside drop.”
Some customers question whether the city of Benson profits from the increases in natural gas prices, but Vivian said that is not the case, as the commercial market cost is passed straight through to customers.
“The market appears to be returning to traditional conditions, as we’re expecting to see a drop in West Coast natural gas prices,” Vivian said. “We anticipate a reduction in the upcoming billing cycle, but will have more information by March 20, 2023.”
Meanwhile, those needing utility assistance because of financial difficulties may qualify for help from federal, state or local programs.
“Dial 2-1-1 and select option 1, then option 9 to speak to a specialist who may be able to assist you with available funds in your area,” Vivian said. “For information about your utility account or billing questions, call the Benson Finance Department at 520-586-2245, option 1.”
The increases in natural gas prices also affect electricity production costs since most generation is natural gas fired, Vivian said. “We’re encouraging consumers to conserve electricity during this natural gas market spike.”