Some Benson residents are questioning skyrocketing natural gas prices, reflecting a 300% rate increase in February.

When asked about the spikes, Benson City Manager Vicki Vivian confirmed the increases, also noting that California has been hit much harder than Arizona.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?