Drive through Benson and you’ll likely notice the “Vote Yes, Keep Benson Schools on Track,” signs scattered throughout the community.
Benson Unified School District is one of several districts across the state asking voters to approve a budget override in the Nov. 8 general election.
The extra funding generated through Benson’s override, which is a continuation of an override already in place, will go toward the district’s Maintenance and Operations budget.
“It’s very important that voters understand this is not a tax increase, but a continuation of a 13% override that has been in place since 2000,” said BUSD Superintendent Micah Mortensen. “As the district superintendent, my job is to share with you how your vote can impact our school district and the children. It’s important that people have all the facts when they’re voting.”
Arizona public school funding is formula-driven, based on the number of students enrolled in the school district and the distance students are transported. School districts have a spending limit that comes through a state formula.
Each property owner in the district pays for the override through taxes based on the value of their property. That amount is not based on fair market value, but on limited property value, which is calculated by the county assessor.
Override funds must be used for the school district’s Maintenance and Operations budget, which pays for staff and salaries. It is not for building facilities and it is not a loan.
“Override funds have to be reauthorized by voters every five years, or it phases out, along with the teachers it supports,” Mortensen said. “The current override pays for 11 teaching positions, full-day kindergarten, free athletic programs and small class sizes, to name just some of the benefits our students receive through the extra funding.”
Continuing the override will prevent the elimination of the 11 teaching positions, to include special teachers such as music, band and physical education, along with classroom teachers across the district. It will allow the district to maintain its current class sizes, full-day kindergarten and free athletic and extracurricular programs.
“Because of inadequate state funding, school districts across the state are forced to do overrides and bonds to provide the basic needs for schools to function at a good level,” Mortensen said. “Great schools and great communities go hand-in-hand.”
Benson Primary School Principal Jomel Jansson is passionate about the benefits full-day kindergarten provides young learners.
“The full-day kindergarten program at Benson Primary School is vital to the educational foundation of our students,” she said. “We know that early childhood education, along with early intervention, is key to supporting future student success. Benson Primary School has one of the best full-day kindergarten programs with the finest teachers and staff.”
Benson has four full-day kindergarten classes with about 25 students in each class.
Reiterating Jansson’s comments, kindergarten teacher Michelle Judd said full-day kindergarten boosts students’ academic success, especially when it comes to reading, writing and socialization skills.
“The full-day kindergarten program gives the kids structure during the day and allows teachers more time to work with the students,” she said. “It also helps families with limited resources and families where both parents work.”
Kacy Mangum is a member of the Support Benson Schools committee, a political action committee.
“We do a lot of fundraising to pay for mailers and signs to keep the community informed,” she said. “We will be handing out palm cards at the polls on Nov. 8. Our goal is to let people know about the negative impacts that will face the Benson School District if this override money goes away.”
A “yes” vote will not raise taxes, but will allow the school district to continue providing students with the benefits and programs they’re currently enjoying, Mangum said.
“We’re so fortunate in Benson because we’re blessed with continual community support through bonds and overrides,” she added. “The last override vote was in 2017, and it passed by a fairly large margin. We’re hoping to see that repeated at this upcoming election.”