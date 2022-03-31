Burro races, a flashy car show and an evening ghost hunt are some of the activities happening in Cochise County Saturday. Here are locations and times for three events.
Desert Donkey Dash
In celebration of Tombstone’s rich mining history, Schieffelin Days is happening this weekend, kicking off Saturday morning with the town’s third annual Desert Donkey Dash.
“We have 67 teams signed up for Saturday’s races,” said Robert Davenport, the event organizer. “As in the past, we have people coming from all over Arizona and other states for this event.”
With their pack burro in tow, participants compete in one of three distances — 3, 6 or 13 miles — which gives beginners an opportunity to team up with a burro and compete.
“Pack burro races were started in Colorado in 1949 as a tribute to Colorado’s gold mining,” Davenport said. “Because of the burro’s long history with mining and prospecting, only mining towns can hold pack burro races under the Western Pack Burro ASS-ociation (WPBA).”
Of Tombstone’s three distances, only the 13-mile race is sanctioned by the WPBA.
Prospector Ed Schieffelin and the silver mines he discovered in the area are the reason Tombstone came into existence. The donkey races were introduced by Davenport as a tribute to Schieffelin and other early miners to celebrate the town’s mining history.
The quirky sport requires specific equipment, including a regulation packsaddle, pick, shovel and gold pan, representing all the essentials used by early prospectors. Donkeys wear a halter attached to a lead line no longer than 15 feet, which handlers use to navigate their four-legged teammate. Donkeys and their handlers run the race together and are not ridden by the handler.
While the donkey races kick off Tombstone’s annual Schieffelin Days festivities on Saturday, the two-day celebration features a lineup of family-friendly activities on Allen Street through the weekend.
Proceeds will benefit a list of nonprofit organizations, including two Cochise County donkey rescues.
For information, contact Davenport at 520-335-4255, or visit Schieffelin Days Donkey Dash on Facebook.
Kars for Kids
Kars for Kids, an annual car show benefiting the local Boys & Girls Club, is celebrating its 10th anniversary on Saturday.
Organized by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 28 on behalf of the Boys & Girls Club of Sierra Vista, the annual show is the B&G Club’s biggest fundraiser. Last year’s event raised more than $30,000 for the club.
Registration is 8-10 a.m, with a live auction at 2 p.m. and an awards presentation at 2:30.
The event is located in the C-A-L Ranch and Hobby Lobby parking lot of Plaza Vista Mall, off the State Route 90 bypass in Sierra Vista. Spectators are admitted free.
Jay Hamwright, Sierra Vista B&G Club chief professional officer, said he looks forward to the event every year.
“I couldn’t be more excited for our tenth annual Kars for Kids car show. The Fraternal Order of Police has been great to us and has established a well-known family-friendly event that gives back to the community,” Hamwright said. “The community and participants have been so giving and this event wouldn’t be what it is today without their support.”
Hamwright said that as one of the club’s largest fundraisers, the car show plays a vital role in giving local youth a safe place to go after school and during the summer.
For information, go to www.bgcsaz.org. For show information, call 520-515-0055.
April Fools Ghost Hunt
If you’re “foolish” enough to be locked in a haunted movie set for two hours, you’ll want to take advantage of this upcoming event.
The Mescal Movie Set is hosting an April Fools’ Ghost Hunt on Saturday 7-9 p.m.
“How often do folks get to go on a ghost hunt in an historic old movie set?” quizzed Mark Sankey, the movie set’s director of media and marketing.
“This event gives people something different to do during April Fools’ weekend,” he added. “The Tucson Ghost Company will be on hand to provide equipment and answer questions.”
When ghost hunters arrive, they will go through a brief orientation so they know which designated areas of the set are part of the paranormal adventure, Sankey noted. It’s important that they arrive in time for the 7 p.m. orientation.
“The areas that are allowed to be searched will have low lighting and there will be people positioned throughout the set to answer questions and give directions.”
The event requires a reservation because the $45 per person fee includes paranormal equipment ghost hunters will be able to use. Guests are welcome to use their own equipment if they prefer.
“Ghost hunting is very popular in this area, and this event gives visitors a chance to visit an old movie set in a nighttime setting so they can experience paranormal activity,” Sankey said. “There are no scare tactics. Members of Tucson Ghost Company will offer their paranormal expertise. It should be a fun evening for local ghost hunters.”
Participants must be 14 years of age or older. Those younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Tickets are limited, so for information and to make reservations, go to www.mescalmovieset.com. The movie set phone number is 520-255-6662.
Mescal Movie Set is located at 1538 N. Mescal Road, Benson.