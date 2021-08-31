BENSON — Every Friday, husband and wife team Eric Hess and Katie Howard arrive at the Benson Hospital with a truckload of fresh, locally grown produce.
The couple own and operate Dragoon Range Farms where they grow nutritious produce using organic practices.
“Wanting to promote healthy eating, we sell our produce at prices that families can afford,” said Hess, who expects to be selling fruits and vegetables at the hospital campus until mid-October. “We founded our farm on that principle and have been growers for about five years now. We produce fall crops like turnips, beets, kale, pumpkin and a variety of winter squash, such as acorn, butternut and spaghetti squash.”
The couple’s market stand is at the hospital from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Friday and draws a large crowd.
Last week, they sold nearly an entire truckload of produce in the two hours they were at the hospital.
Jason Zibart, Community Connected Health manager for Benson Hospital, works collaboratively with Sepp Sprietsma of the UArizona Cooperative Extension, Cochise County. The two are focused on promoting healthy eating as a way to help reduce obesity, diabetes and hypertension in Cochise County’s residents.
“Community hospitals like ours conduct health assessments every three years, and we have found a high incidence of obesity-related diseases, which are a big concern among the Benson community,” Zibart said. “We invited Dragoon Range Farms to hold the weekly farmer’s market on the hospital campus. It was our hope that people would be more inclined to eat fresh produce, especially when they see that it’s locally grown. We’ve been very pleased by the community’s response.”
Sprietsma works under a “Building Healthy Communities” grant funded through the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona.
“My work is countywide and the focus is to help reduce obesity, diabetes and heart disease by building community collaborations that promote healthy lifestyles, ‘’ Sprietsma said. “We do that by working collaboratively with different agencies such as the Cochise County Health Department, the County School Superintendent’s Office and our rural, nonprofit hospitals. This project at Benson Hospital is just one of several that the Building Healthy Communities team and I have worked on.”
Sprietsma says he tries to attend the “pop-up farmer’s market” every week.
“I share it through as many social media platforms as possible to help spread the word,” he said. “I’m amazed by the response that Eric (Hess) has received. Last Friday, they sold out of watermelon in 15 minutes.”
Encouraged by the community’s response to Dragoon Range Farms produce sales, Sprietsma is working on other “healthy” outreach efforts throughout Cochise County.
Meanwhile, Hess and Howard continue to provide the community with healthy nutrition options.
“My wife and I set this up at the hospital because we believe in promoting a culture of health in the Benson community,” Hess said. “We’re doing that by making fresh, locally grown produce accessible to hospital staff and the community. We also set up a market stand on Saturday mornings at Saint Raphael (Episcopal Lutheran) Church just outside of Benson on Highway 80.”
While Dragoon Range Farms is located in Kansas Settlement in the Willcox area, Hess and Howard live in Benson. The couple moved to this area from Phoenix about five years ago and started the family owned and operated farm.
“We purchased our farm in 2016 with a mission of producing high-quality and safe fruits and vegetables,” Hess said. “We believe in maintaining health through good nutrition.”
Hess said he strives to grow produce in a manner that decreases dependency on additives and chemicals by using healthy, improved practices,
“I have underground drip irrigation that uses significantly less water than an above ground system. We use conservative practices for our irrigation. We’re striving to be a sustainable agricultural farm.