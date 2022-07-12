Elton Bowman, representing Brighten the Path, is urging the city of Benson to take tougher steps in keeping the community clean and litter free.
He brought his ideas before the council during Monday’s call to the public at the regularly scheduled city council meeting.
It was a little over five years ago that Bowman and his partner, Pam Masters, launched Brighten the Path, an all-volunteer program with a vision for a cleaner, more appealing Benson. While the duo has made significant strides toward that goal through community-wide cleanup projects with groups of volunteers, they want the city to help support the effort by actively enforcing state statutes against littering and illegal dumping. Additionally, Bowman and Masters are proposing a “citywide overflow pickup of trash” for items that do not fit in dumpsters.
“This can be done once a month on the same day as the regular pickup,” Bowman said. “It could include boxes, tree and brush trimmings, bags of trash, anything left over when the dumpster is full.”
Bowman believes that providing such services gives homeowners or renters a way to clean up yards without turning to littering or dumping.
He also wants to print a brochure outlining the plan, complete with a calendar for various areas with dates for each type of pickup. He is urging the city to implement a free large item pickup for water heaters, toilets, stoves, refrigerators, furniture and other large items that clutter alleys.
“That would make a major improvement to the appearance of the city as a whole,” Bowman said. “I was told at the time I proposed this that by charging for this service, the people will rebel. So, don’t charge for it. Put it in the city budget and absorb it,” he said.
Bowman and Masters want people to clean up their yards, cut weeds and grass and are pushing the city to keep street and alley rights-of-ways mowed and cleaned.
He wants the city to use its street sweeper more frequently and start striping major streets with fresh paint.
“I know we have access to a street sweeper. I know we have access to someone with striping equipment. I know we can get quotes from companies that will do the overflow pickups and large item pickups,” he said. “We need to get quotes for those services, earmark the money in our city budget and not charge the residents for it.”
While Bowman acknowledges that Benson city limits cover a large area, he believes city officials should consider covering the main downtown and residential areas with additional services.
“When prospective businesses look at Benson as a place to live and work, curb appeal is the most important element in their decision making,” he said.