BENSON — Max Frost, a 15-year-old Benson High School sophomore and active member of Boy Scout Troop 420, earned the rank of Eagle Scout on June 12, 2020.
The son of Christine and Doug Frost of Benson, Max has been involved in scouts from the time he was 8 years old.
“Scouting is a very big part of my life, and the lessons I’ve learned through those experiences have helped shape who I am today,” said Frost.
Chad Webb serves as Scoutmaster of Troop 420, which is chartered by VFW Post 6271 in Benson.
“He (Webb) is an amazing scoutmaster, someone I really look up to,” Frost said.
For his Eagle project, Frost tapped into a passion for music and made improvements to the Benson Middle School band room.
“I played bugle in middle school from sixth through eighth-grade under the direction of Ron Rivera, and now I play bugle in our high school band,” he said.
Through scouts, Frost worked on his bugling merit badge, which opened doors to a number of functions that allows him to showcase his skills.
“I’m a member of the Cochise District Bugle Corps where I have performed ‘Echo Taps’ at the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument Dedication. I also also played for the Memorial Day Observance Ceremony at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Sierra Vista, and I’ve played flag retirement ceremonies,” he said.
“Recently, I was asked to record myself playing ‘Taps’ at a local cemetery in honor of veterans who died from COVID-19, which will be used in a collection of tributes from Boy Scouts of America councils from all over.”
In his freshman year of high school, Frost was hand-picked by his band teacher to attend the Honor Festival Concert at Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher.
“I practiced with a college band director and many other students that were chosen for the event from around the state.”
Band room project
When it was time to decide on an Eagle Scout project, Frost knew he wanted to do something related to music, and found an ideal opportunity in the Benson Middle School band room.
“Our band room was in need of improvements, so I approached Mr. Rivera about some ideas that I had.”
Frost wanted to design an instrument storage area in the band room, as there was no place for students to put their instruments.
“The students had been laying their instruments on the floor,” Rivera said. “So, when Max came to me and said he wanted to construct a storage area for the instruments, I was excited about the idea.”
Frost measured the different instruments and came up with a blueprint with storage spaces for all the sizes and types. He presented the blueprint to Benson High School construction teacher Randy Barney and requested the assistance of the school’s construction students.
“He liked the idea and had his students build the storage area,” Frost said. “I oversaw the project and raised money for the materials by selling items that had been donated to me to use for the project.”
While the storage area was a great contribution to the band room, Frost didn’t stop there. The next step was to add a little color and pizzaz to the room.
“There’s a Benson artist named Doug Quarles who does amazing murals all over town. I contacted him to see if he would be interested in painting some music-themed murals for the band room.”
Using his artistic touch, Quarles created colorful renditions of all types of music, filling the room’s walls with images of jazz, country, rock and roll and classical murals that capture each theme.
A colorful portrayal of Grateful Dead musician Jerry Garcia is one of Rivera’s favorites.
“Before Max came in and gave this place a facelift, it needed a lot of work,” Rivera said. “He knew exactly what he wanted to do and did an amazing job with this project. The band room has gone through an incredible transformation.”
Along with his passion for music, Frost is involved in cross country and track and field. He has numerous awards for academic achievement, and while in middle school was a member of the National Junior Honor Society. As an eighth-grader he was first trumpet player in Advanced Band, making him section leader.
For the past six years, he has been an altar boy at his Catholic Church.
Frost says he always tries to do his best.
“My motto in life is ‘I’ll try.’ And if I fail, well, I learn from my mistakes and try again.”
Rivera doesn’t see too many “failures” in Frost’s future.
“Max is deserving of the Eagle Scout rank,” he said. “He sets goals, works hard to achieve them, and moves onto his next one. No matter what he plans to do in life, he has a great future ahead of him.”