benson-mayor2.jpg

Benson Mayor Joe Konrad spoke at the Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group luncheon.

 HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW

During a Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group luncheon last Wednesday, several speakers provided updates about the organizations they represent.

The presenters included Excelsior Mining Corporation General Manager of Robert Winton, Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona’s new 6th Congressional District, Arizona G&T Cooperatives CEO Patrick Ledger, Commissioner Lea Marquez-Peterson of the Arizona Corporation Commission and Benson Mayor Joe Konrad.

