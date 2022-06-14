Summer activities

A group of friends cool off in Benson's city pool last summer. 

 herald/review FILE

With summer in full swing, parents are faced with finding ways to keep kids active and occupied.

The city of Benson is announcing a number of children-oriented activities through June, in addition to activities at Kartchner Caverns and Benson's annual Fourth of July celebration.

  • Kartchner Caverns State Park, located at 2980 State Route 90, explores wildlife in the park every Tuesday 3:30-5:30 p.m.
  • The city of Benson is hosting readings in the large ramada at Lions Park, 435 N. Adams St., every Thursday at 10 a.m. through June 23.
  • June summer camps are $10 each and include the following: wrestling camp, baseball camp, softball camp, volleyball camp, candle/resin making; cooking; and Benson youth tracking and survival safety.
  • June 17 features family night at the city pool 6-9 p.m. This neon-themed night includes glow sticks and bracelets, raffle prizes and music. Cost is the general pool admission of $1.25 for everyone 13 and older and $.50 for kids 12 and younger. The pool is located at 705 W. Union St., Benson. 
  • On the evening of June 18 families are invited to Lions Park for the movie “Ghostbusters: Aftertale,” complete with free popcorn, soda and water while supplies last. There will also be a food truck at the city softball field with items for sale.
  • On June 25 it's "dive-in" movie time at the city pool featuring “Encanto.” Gates open at 7 p.m., with the movie starting at 7:30 p.m. Be sure to arrive early, as capacity is 100.
  • Benson’s annual Fourth of July celebration kicks off at 9 a.m. with a parade, followed by a full schedule of activities at Lions Park. The fireworks show starts at 8:30 p.m.

For information about the city-sponsored activities, go to www.cityofbenson.com under “City Events.”



