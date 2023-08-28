BENSON — The summer heat is finally giving way to cooler temperatures, but the automotive fervor is set to blaze at the upcoming Fall Classic Cars Off Main event.
Scheduled for Sept. 16, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., this event promises an electrifying showcase of automobiles, along with fun and entertainment, at Lion's Park.
Enthusiasts can expect to witness a sizzling competition as vehicles from various eras and styles take center stage.
The event will feature a range of award categories, spotlighting the diverse world of classic cars: Pre 1970 cars, 1970–2000, 2001–2023, Imports, Trucks, and Rat Rods.
In addition to these awards, attendees will have the chance to vote for two special categories: People's Choice and Best Motorcycle.
An esteemed panel of local judges will determining the coveted "Best in Show" accolade. Benson Mayor Joe Konrad, James Contras of Benson Auto Body, Chris Brown of O’Reilly Auto Parts and Bryan Huffman of Pages Palace will undertake that task.
Beyond the spectacular array of cars, the day promises a vibrant atmosphere with music, raffles, prize drawings, diverse vendor booths, and a delectable selection of food trucks.
The show's venue at Lion's Park, 435 N. Adams Ave., makes it an ideal outing for families to enjoy, and attendance is free.
Cindy Allen, president of Benson Clean & Beautiful, expressed her enthusiasm for this year's event, saying, "We are proud to announce our support for Our Amazing Owen — Childrenhood Cancer Foundation in Sierra Vista through the proceeds from the raffle drawing."
Traci Wilson, treasurer of Benson Clean & Beautiful, added, "From timeless Model T's to commanding muscle cars, our attendees will be treated to a stunning display of automotive history. These vehicles will not only vie for cash prizes but also vie for the honor of being named 'Best in Show.' With a robust number of entries and expectations of more on the day, the competition is set to be fierce."
For those eager to participate and showcase their prized vehicles, applications are available. Call 520-631-5507 to secure your spot in the show.
The event's impact extends beyond the car enthusiast community. Proceeds generated from car entry fees, prize drawings, and merchandise sales directly contribute to funding new outdoor murals on local businesses, the upkeep of existing murals, and community initiatives that enrich Benson's identity and civic pride.
Benson Clean & Beautiful operates as a 501c3 public charity, funded by events, memberships, and grants. For more information, visit bensonmurals.org. or call 520-631-5507
