benson-cars-2022 winner.jpg

Last fall’s Best in Show winner, a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette owned by Preston Tiff of Sierra Vista.

 CLASSIC CARS OFF MAIN

BENSON — The summer heat is finally giving way to cooler temperatures, but the automotive fervor is set to blaze at the upcoming Fall Classic Cars Off Main event. 

Scheduled for Sept. 16, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., this event promises an electrifying showcase of automobiles, along with fun and entertainment, at Lion's Park.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?