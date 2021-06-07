BENSON — There are a lot of activities going on in Benson to help keep families busy through the warm summer months.
The Benson City Pool opened May 21, and weather permitting, will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday until July 21.
Cost is 50 cents for children 12 and younger, $1.25 for those 13 and older.
Located at 705 W. Union St., the pool is next door to the Benson Community Center. Throughout the summer the city offers a number of programs, including adult-only swimming from 5 to 6 p.m., “Dive in Movies,” and Friday Evening at the Pool. “How to Train Your Dragon” will be shown is June 11 from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Depending on availability, arrangements can be made to use the pool for private parties during the summer season. Rentals must be made two weeks in advance and include lifeguard supervision. The maximum number for a private party is 100 people and the price is $50 per hour with a minimum two-hour rental and a $100 deposit.
The Benson Parks and Recreation Department offers volleyball camps, trips to Kartchner Caverns, arts and craft projects, Movies in the Park and much more. For information go to the city of Benson website: cityofbenson.com and click on city events.
The San Pedro Alliance, a collaboration between the city and the Benson School District, offers a list of summer field trips for different age groups. Pre-registration is required. To sign up kids, call 520-720-6802 to reserve a seat on a bus. Get summer trip permission slips from the Benson Middle School offices. The city of Benson provides financial support for these trips to make them affordable. Parental permission forms are required and volunteers are appreciated.
The schedule of activities is on the city of Benson website under events.
The city will be celebrating its Fourth of July on July 3, complete with a daylong list of family-fun activities. The festivities start with the community’s annual Independence Day parade at 9 a.m. Following the parade, festivities move to Lions Park, 435 N. Adams St. for the highly anticipated water fight between fire departments at 10:30 a.m. The park is filled with food and craft vendors. Entertainment is ongoing until the fireworks display at dusk.