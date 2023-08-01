DRAGOON — Five-year-old Savannah Morrison wants her community’s help in raising awareness and funds for the International Rett Syndrome Foundation. Rett syndrome is a rare neurological disorder.
Savannah is the daughter of Lonnie and Sarah Morrison, and along with her brother the family is organizing Fill Your Freezer for Rett charity raffle, an opportunity for two people to each win approximately 75 pounds worth of pork.
The winners will be drawn on Sept. 9, with all the proceeds benefiting the IRSF.
Savannah, in kindergarten at Benson Elementary, loves to ride her horse, enjoys reading, and like many girls her age, dreams of being a princess.
Her father says the child they nicknamed Sassy Savvy “is a firecracker.”
She aspires to be a “marine life veterinarian.”
Yes, the child also has Rett syndrome.
She was born to Lonnie and Sarah in late 2017, when brother Lonnie was three.
At six months Sarah noticed some developmental delays in Savannah. She essentially stopped developing, and while she could sit, she would not walk, and through regression would lose function in her hand.
Sarah says her daughter had good care.
“Our doctor was amazing, and he looked it up and gave us all the information he could, but he didn't know it either because it's rare," she said. "So, you get with a neurologist because the neurologist is really the primary specialist in the field."
Rett is a rare genetic neurological disorder that affects 1 in 10,000 females and much more rarely in males.
Like the Morrisons, parents find out through missed milestones or regression in development at 6-18 months.
The syndrome leads to severe impairments, affecting nearly every aspect of life: ability to speak, walk, eat and breathe easily.
The hallmark of the syndrome is near constant repetitive hand movements while awake.
Cognitive assessment in children with Rett is complicated, but like Savannah, they understand far more than they can communicate back.
Once diagnosed the Morrisons sought the help of the IRSF.
“It's such a big deal for us because they provide a lot of family resources," Sarah said. "They helped us figure out how to get in with the clinic, and they helped connect us with other families so we could figure out what we were doing with our lives.”
IRSF is the leading Rett syndrome research and advocacy organization. For early 40 years it has been committed to advancements in research toward a cure while supporting families affected by Rett.
Through its legacy foundation pioneers, more tthan $54M in research has been invested inleading to identifying Rett syndrome’s cause, proving Rett syndrome is reversible in mice, and developing multiple clinical trials for the syndrome.
“A lot of times these kids are getting diagnosed even before they regress or at the beginning of the regression, so you find the support system within that Rett syndrome community to help boost you while you're watching your child lose skills," Sarah said. "It's a tough process, so it's nice to have that support and that's part of what ISF helped give us.”
Lonnie agrees with Sarah, the support was essential, for a most difficult time, adding, “It's emotionally very hard, and it tears a lot of families apart when they get this diagnosis. We kind of made a conscious decision to not let it change the things we were going to do. We were going to let her do as much as possible.
“I promised Savannah the day that she got her diagnosis that I would carry her through this life on my shoulders if I had to, and I would do everything I could to give her a normal childhood. That's what we have tried to do.”
“I think everybody handles it differently, and for me, I like to control situations and I can't control Rett," Sarah said. "So, what I did was, I started volunteering. I volunteered in every avenue I could within the Rett community. That's the part of our fundraising, it's the little bit of control we can have is to try to give back to this community that is supporting us, and to help and find the cure.".
Sarah is a fourth-grade teacher at Benson Primary School. Her daughter attends kinder classes, and with the help of a paraprofessional, she’s a typical school kid.
“I want to give the biggest shout-out to everybody in the Benson school district who believes in Savannah and treats her like part of their own family," Sarah said. "We couldn't do it without them. They never questioned her abilities, and they support her in everything academically."
Young Lonnie is now a third grader, and mom says, “he is an incredible little human being,” an affectionate and loving brother, and just what a little sister needs.
“He was made to be the perfect brother for her."
The first FDA-approved treatment for Rett became available on the market this year.
While this is exciting for the Rett community, it is just another step toward the end goal: a cure.
That’s why Savannah and her family want your help, and that’s why they’re holding their second charity raffle.
“Savannah is a lover of all animals, but particularly pigs," her mother said. "Because of this, our family is now raising pigs for meat production."
Maid Rite Feeds is donating the feed costs and Rafter M Meats, both in Willcox, will process the meat.
Tickets for the Sept. 9 raffle are $10 each or six for $50.
Buy tickets at https://give.rettsyndrome.org/event/fill-your-freezer-for-rett-2023/e479742. Follow Savannah on Facebook: Savannah’s Story.
Learn more about the IRSF at rettsyndrome.org.