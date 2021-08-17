Leaving a legacy of relentless dedication, civic pride and years of hard work behind, Sierra Vista’s Paul Cimino is retiring from his position as fire marshal of Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services. His last day on the job will be Aug. 31.
Cimino came to Sierra Vista as a young child when his father was stationed at Fort Huachuca. Born in Germany, Cimino and his family moved to New York City to take care of a terminally ill relative in 1964, and then permanently relocated to Arizona in 1973.
Cimino graduated from Buena High School in 1977 and has resided in the area ever since. He attended Cochise College to obtain his associate’s degree and later obtained his bachelor’s degree from Madison University, a distance-learning college in Gulfport, Mississippi, majoring in fire management.
Cimino has dedicated three years of accredited volunteer work with Sierra Vista Fire & Medical, alongside 37 years of salaried work.
“I think what Paul is to all of us is a mentor, a coach, someone you can trust to go and have a conversation with, to give good advice,” Fire Chief Brian Jones said. “For me personally, he has been all of those things.”
Jones has worked closely with Cimino for the past 25 years, has been inspired, and copied Cimino’s career path.
“I’ve followed his example of how to be a professional in a job that is very difficult at times,” Jones said.
Jones says Paul has developed good relationships with City Hall and community development in the fire department, working to ensure every building and every fire inspection provides a safer environment for occupants and firefighters. Cimino has been described as being the go-to person for the city’s annual firefighter Christmas drive.
“If there’s a Mount Rushmore of Sierra Vista Fire Department personnel, Paul is absolutely one of those people on that wall,” Jones said.
He says the department is trying to obtain as much information as they can from Cimino in his final days as fire marshal.
“The institutional knowledge that is leaving with him is irreplaceable," Jones said. "That’s what he’s meant to this organization.”
Cimino began working for the city as a volunteer firefighter and became a full-time firefighter EMT in 1984. He moved through the ranks, fulfilling roles as engineer, fire captain and battalion chief. He was reclassified as fire marshal in 2005. He specialized in certified public management and earned several accreditations through the International Association of Arson Investigators.
“I was given opportunities here that I probably wouldn’t have gotten at any other department at that rank based off the size,” Cimino said. “I was able to really expand on my knowledge base fairly quickly in my career.”
Cimino says he was blessed with work supervisors and chiefs who saw his potential and credits the mentorship he received from the beginning to the end of his career.
“The city of Sierra Vista has taken care of me and my family for the whole 40 years I’ve been employed, “Cimino said. “I have no regrets.”
Cimino says that everything he needs is right here in the community, crediting the small-town feel, climate, opportunities and his family.
As fire marshal, Cimino views his responsibility to not only identify the risk with buildings around the city, but to also ensure a safer environment for the public and emergency responders.
While he’s not at work, Cimino focuses on home maintenance projects and enjoys spending time with his eight grandchildren who are actively involved in sports. After retirement, he plans to travel more with his wife.
Cimino has embraced his role in the city’s annual firefighter Christmas drive.
“I’ve watched this community, even in the toughest of times, help our neighbors in need," he said. "Every year, anybody who has applied for assistance was able to get assistance, and that was through the generosity of the community.”
Cimino believes there’s a solution for every issue if you have the ability to communicate and listen. His code of ethics focuses on being fair, kind and not one-sided.
“To make a good fire marshal, you need to be able to be a good listener, a good communicator and never, ever be afraid to ask for help," he said.
A successor has yet to be named. However, the position will be filled, according to Cimino.
“Paul Cimino has been a huge part of Sierra Vista’s Fire & Medical Services for many years," Mayor Rick Mueller said. "The city was just 25 years young when he joined our team. Fire Marshall Cimino’s efforts over 40 years has had an exceptional impact on fire safety in our community. We salute Paul as he ends a remarkable tenure and wish him the very best in retirement.”