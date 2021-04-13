BENSON — People were lining up as early as 8 a.m. at La Ramona Morales Apartments in Benson Friday for a community food distribution that started at 10.
Boxes of produce, breads, juices, frozen packaged items and coolers with eggs, meat and dairy products filled the apartment’s courtyard where members of the public were invited to help themselves to whatever they needed.
“I love this because it benefits everyone in Benson and surrounding communities,” said Mescal resident Leenita Taeza as she loaded food items in her vehicle. “I’m a disabled veteran and I feel as though this place cares for all of us by making their distributions available to everyone.”
While the apartment complex holds a food distribution on the second Thursday of every month, Friday’s handout was made possible through a grant from the Community Food Book of Southern Arizona, said Chairity LaDuke, community manager for the La Ramona Morales Apartment complex.
"About 200 people came through our Friday distribution," LaDuke said. "We're planning to offer these for as long as grant funding is available through the food bank."
Benson Resident Tony Fry, who is on disability because of a back injury, says community food distributions are always a huge help for those with limited resources.
“There are so many people in this area who really depend on the assistance,” he said. “It’s wonderful to know that these people put in the extra effort to help everyone. They go above and beyond.”
While food distribution events involve a lot of work and coordination, they’re well worth the effort, said Michael Dermondy, La Ramona’s maintenance supervisor.
“It’s obvious that the people who come through here really need the extra help, and they’re always grateful that we’re able to do this for them,” he said. “Knowing that we’re making a difference in their lives is rewarding.”
The La Ramona Morales Apartment complex is located at 550 West Union Street, just east of Ocotillo. For information about the monthly food distributions, call 520-586-2139.