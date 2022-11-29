Food pantry

Volunteers load vehicles during a Community Food Pantry of Benson distribution. 

 DANA COLE HERALD/REVIEW

With high grocery costs and more people needing food assistance, local food banks, pantries and other distribution programs are scrambling to keep pace with the increasing demand.

Locally, the Benson Area Food Bank and Community Food Pantry of Benson are serving unusually large numbers of people. In addition, POWWOW (Produce On Wheels WithOut Waste), a low-cost produce distribution program, is seeing a high number of participants at its monthly distributions.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?