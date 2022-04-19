With local musician Dave Owens for entertainment, games for children, prizes and an assortment of vendors, the Community Food Pantry of Benson's “Super Spring Extravaganza” filled Apache Park with family fun activities on Saturday.
“We were competing with a lot of different events that day, so we weren’t as busy as we’ve been in the past,” said Najayyah Many Horses, president of the food pantry board. “But all of our vendors were happy, we had really cool give-a-ways for the kids and Dave Owens is always great entertainment, so it was a good day.”
The annual extravaganza is organized as one of several fundraisers for the food pantry, a nonprofit organization that provides a weekly food distribution to the community.
“Dave Owners did a super job of entertaining the crowd,” Many Horses said. “He had three other musicians that came with him and the performances were a lot of fun.”
Families sat on the grass and under the trees while enjoying the music.
A kids section with games and prizes for children drew families in for a game of hopscotch, ring toss and tic-tac-toe.
“The kids section was a family hit,” Many Horses said. “Parents were out there doing hopscotch with their kids and everyone was laughing.”
All the children were given a toy. Lego lunch boxes, figures and stockings were some of the prizes youngsters received.
Vendors’ booths featured handmade crafts, toys, Easter baskets, Mother’s Day gifts and a large selection of candles, jewelry and wreaths.
Every woman who visited the food pantry booth received a Mother’s Day gift.
"I attended this event because of the good work the food pantry does for the community and I wanted to support them," said Benson resident Lou Ann Andrade. "I always try to find fun things to do, and when Najayyah told me about the event, I decided to attend. I totally enjoyed it. I think we need more family activities like this for the community, and i like the way the food pantry events bring our community together."